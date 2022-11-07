Chilling video of rapper Takeoff covered in his own blood

Migos rapper Takeoff was shot to death.

Video circulates of the rapper covered in blood.

Who killed him? Rapper Takeoff, a member of the popular group Migos, was shot to death on Tuesday, November 1, outside a bowling alley in Houston, Texas, according to TMZ. The rapper was only 28 years old. In the midst of all the chaos that has been unleashed by the news of his death, a video has emerged on social media where the Migos member is seen lying on the ground surrounded by people who are trying to get help. Unfortunately, he couldn't be saved. Takeoff was celebrating Halloween Apparently the rapper had a great passion for bowling. He was in a club having a good time in the company of his uncle Quavos around 2:30 Tuesday morning. It appeared both men were celebrating Halloween. According to local media, some 40 to 50 people were at the bowling alley when the shooting occurred. Takeoff died at the scene while Quavo was uninjured and two other people sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to hospital.

People tried to help the rapper A disturbing video emerged on social media where Takeoff can be seen inside the bowling alley lying on the ground and covered in blood. Quavos tries to help him, but unfortunately it was too late. From the way his body looks, and seeing where the blood seemed to be coming from, it appears rumors that he was shot in the head are true. In addition, women screaming can be heard in the video that was leaked on Twitter.

How could anyone film those videos? Different videos have been circulating on social media, where Takeoff can be seen bleeding to death on the ground, but it's just the same moment captured from different angles. It is not yet clear how these people were able to record the horrible moment when the rapper died. Sources told TMZ that two other people were shot and taken to hospital. It is not clear what their conditions are, nor have the names of the other two people who were injured been released.

The history of Migos Migos was founded in 2009 with Quavo, Takeoff and Offset as members. All three are close relatives and they grew up together. Quavo is Takeoff’s uncle and Offset is Quavo’s cousin. Two years later, in 2011, the trio released their first full-length album, the Juug Season mix tape. The following year, in early June, they released the No Label mix tape. In April 2015, Migos were preparing to perform at a Georgia Southern University spring concert. The University Police Department, Statesboro Police Department and the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office detected an odor of marijuana coming from the group’s vehicle. After interrogating the drivers, the group and twelve other subjects were found to be sharing marijuana and other controlled substances and weapons.