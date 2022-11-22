‘Supernatural’ actress Nicki Aycox dies at 47

Nicki Aycox played Meg Masters in the series Supernatural.

She was diagnosed with a terminal illness around a year ago.

Fans send their condolences to her family. Popular actress Nicki Aycox, who played Meg Masters on The CW’s show Supernatural, has died at the age of 47. Fans of the series are shocked that the actress has passed away at such a young age. Aycox appeared in several episodes of the series, especially in the original four seasons, including Scarecrow, Shadow, Salvation, Devil’s Trap and Are You There, God? It’s Me, Dean Winchester. She will be remembered by fans around the world. Nicky Aycox’s family announces her death Aycox’s sister-in-law announced the actress’s passing on social media, writing: “My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox, passed away yesterday with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side. Nicki and Matt had a wonderful life together in California.” “She was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her.” Aycox died on November 16, however, her family decided to release the news the day after the tragic events. The post received several messages of support.

She was diagnosed with a terminal illness Nicki Aycox had been publicly battling leukemia since she had been diagnosed more than one year ago. The actress always tried to appear strong in the face of difficult circumstances. It’s not known if at some point during her treatments she was informed that she was terminal. She never informed her followers, who were part of the entire process. Most likely, she already knew that she had little time left, but she chose not to go public. FILED UNDER: Nicki Aycox dies

Nicki Aycox’s career Aycox was born in Hennessey, Oklahoma. She has a younger brother, Steve. She is fluent in German according to an interview with Jack magazine. She also has indigenous heritage. Nicki started acting at a young age. She played the piano and sang in beauty pageants as a child. Some of her roles include Syl on the series Dark Angel, a psychic cheerleader on Jeepers Creepers 2, and Stella Vesey on Ed. She also had a stint as Detective Rush’s sister on the series Cold Case and as Brenda “Mrs. B” Mitchell in the Over There series.

Fans mourn her death “I am very sorry for your loss, Susana. My deepest condolences to you and your family,” Susana Raab could not contain her feelings when expressing the pain caused by losing her dear sister-in-law. “So sad that it went that way,” one Facebook user wrote in the post. “A beautiful person through and through… I am inspired by her bravery. I’m very sorry.” “My condolences to you and your family Susan Raab Ceklosky and your brother amen.” “I’m very sorry Susana. Praying for you and your family. In the name of Jesus I ask for merciful comfort for your brother and his children and the whole family.” With information from Puro Show, CBR and Ovicio.