After 18 years the popular series ‘Frasier’ will return to television!

Frasier was one of the most successful television series in the US.

The popular series returns after 18 years.

Find out where you can see the reboot.

The series Frasier, one of the longest-running comedies on American television, will return to the small screen with a reboot produced by Paramount+ that will starring Kelsey Grammer. The actor will reprise his character as Frasier Crane, a psychiatrist who ends up working as a radio host in Seattle, Deadline reported exclusively on Tuesday.

Details about the plot and the cast of the reboot remain secret, although the outlet hinted that sources close to the production are considering a first season of 10 episodes in which its protagonist will move to a new city where he will be surrounded by new characters.

The Frasier reboot

Paramount studios had been planning the return of Frasier for more than four years, when Grammer showed interest in reviving the show. This summer the actor and producer indicated that “they had already finished the script for the first episode.”

In fact, the idea behind the return of Frasier follows the plot of the original series, which was a spin-off of Cheers. In the original, Frasier moves to Seattle after a divorce and there, in addition to starting a new life, he had to take over the care of his father. Frasier aired on NBC from 1993 to 2004, during which it won 36 Emmy awards, including five consecutive wins for best television comedy, according to EFE.