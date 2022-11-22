Chiquis Rivera attends the Latin Grammys with her boyfriend and is humiliated
The 2022 Latin Grammys were held on November 17 and the best of Latin American music was honored by the Latin Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, which are a variation of the Grammy Awards. Chiquis Rivera won an award but she didn’t expect people to react negatively.
Jenni’s daughter walked the red carpet of the event accompanied by her boyfriend Emilio Sánchez. However, the two were not well received by the public. Both were criticized, but Chiquis still won an award.
Best Banda Music Album
Despite being one of the most criticized singers in the music industry, Chiquis Rivera showed that her talent is real, since she won the Latin Grammy for “Best Banda Music Album” in the 23rd year of the ceremony.
The awards took place at the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas and it was during the introduction when it was announced that Chiquis Rivera’s album Abeja Reina won. The singer posted her reaction on social media.
Chiquis wore a beautiful golden dress
Chiquis Rivera walked down the red carpet of 2022 Latin Grammys in a dress which she considers “the most beautiful she has ever worn in her entire life”. It was gathered at the waist, with a mermaid skirt and a sculptural bodice that caused a sensation, making it clear that gold is her color.
"So, Chiquis not only looked like an award in Rey Ortiz's custom style by Richard A. López, she also won the Latin Grammy. Congratulations on your night!" was noted on the Instagram account of the designer known as Rey Ortiz.
She’s criticized for her appearance
Instagram account Escandalo published a photograph of the banda singer accompanied by her boyfriend Emilio Sánchez. They looked like a happy couple, because after she got divorced from the singer Lorenzo Méndez, it has been rumored that they are already engaged.
"Why are they never well dressed?" Commented a follower on the photo. "Long live love. While the bitter ones wallow in envy and only criticize," other people tried to defend them from the negative comments the couple received.
“Another freeloader”
The women of the Rivera family have been harshly criticized for their relationships, not to mention when Chiquis announced that she was divorcing Lorenzo shortly after getting married and immediately started a new relationship.
“Another freeloader, that’s the only kind the Rivera have,” was one of the comments that Chiquis and Lorenzo received. Rosie Rivera was accused of diverting resources from her sister’s companies and it was said that she did it on behalf of her husband. With information from Show News and the El Diario NY.