Chiquis Rivera got the Latin Grammy for “Best Banda Music Album”.

She attended with her boyfriend Emilio.

They were criticized.

The 2022 Latin Grammys were held on November 17 and the best of Latin American music was honored by the Latin Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, which are a variation of the Grammy Awards. Chiquis Rivera won an award but she didn’t expect people to react negatively.

Jenni’s daughter walked the red carpet of the event accompanied by her boyfriend Emilio Sánchez. However, the two were not well received by the public. Both were criticized, but Chiquis still won an award.

Best Banda Music Album

Despite being one of the most criticized singers in the music industry, Chiquis Rivera showed that her talent is real, since she won the Latin Grammy for “Best Banda Music Album” in the 23rd year of the ceremony.

The awards took place at the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas and it was during the introduction when it was announced that Chiquis Rivera’s album Abeja Reina won. The singer posted her reaction on social media.