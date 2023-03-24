A priest and nun gave up their vows for love (PHOTOS)

A priest and nun gave up their vows for love.

Tomás Cam and Massiel Pereyra lived a cinematic love story.

Since giving up their vows they share their lives on social media.

A priest and nun fell in love. It’s a story that seems to be taken from a movie, but it is real. A young aspiring priest and an aspiring nun went viral after announcing on TikTok that they abandoned their religious calling to pursue a relationship.

This beautiful love story features two young Peruvians, Tomás Cam and Massiel Pereyra, who dreamt of devoting their lives to God. Now they have abandoned their calling in the name of love.

A priest and nun gave up their vows to be together

TikTok user @tomascamr tells us how he left the seminary after seven years and his girlfriend left the convent after six.

Both were fully dedicated to their spiritual training. “I remember talking the most, I don’t know, three times with her in all those years. I was really super focused on what was mine,” says Tomás. Meanwhile Massiel revealed that she was always a“ contemplative nun ”so she spent a lot of time “in silence and solitude”.