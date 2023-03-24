Search

Press "Enter" to search and "ESC" to close.
Inicio » English » Entertainment » A priest and nun gave up their vows for love (PHOTOS)

A priest and nun gave up their vows for love (PHOTOS)

By 
Suscríbete a Nuestro Boletín
Recibe por email las noticias más destacadas
Colgaron los hábitos por amor y ahora comparten su historia en redes sociales
  • A priest and nun gave up their vows for love.
  • Tomás Cam and Massiel Pereyra lived a cinematic love story.
  • Since giving up their vows they share their lives on social media.

A priest and nun fell in love. It’s a story that seems to be taken from a movie, but it is real. A young aspiring priest and an aspiring nun went viral after announcing on TikTok that they abandoned their religious calling to pursue a relationship.

This beautiful love story features two young Peruvians, Tomás Cam and Massiel Pereyra, who dreamt of devoting their lives to God. Now they have abandoned their calling in the name of love.

A priest and nun gave up their vows to be together

They hung up their habits for love and now they share their story on social networks
PHOTO Instagram

TikTok user @tomascamr tells us how he left the seminary after seven years and his girlfriend left the convent after six.

Both were fully dedicated to their spiritual training. “I remember talking the most, I don’t know, three times with her in all those years. I was really super focused on what was mine,” says Tomás. Meanwhile Massiel revealed that she was always a“ contemplative nun ”so she spent a lot of time “in silence and solitude”.

Tomás describes how the love story began

They explain that they met while studying Theology, but it was not until later that their romance began.
PHOTO Instagram

Cam and Pereyra studied theology together at the seminary and although nothing happened between them there, they met three times. They found love when they met three years later without their habits on.

After this meeting in their street clothes, they began to message each other on Instagram. “She saw me as new on Instagram and she added me… then she wrote to me and here we are,” says the former seminarian.

It’s a cinematic love story

They hung up their habits for love and now they are living a romance that seems like something out of a movie
PHOTO Instagram

They describe their first date and when they realized they were in love: “It all really started when we started talking (…) I loved it. And I just wanted to keep listening to him,” Massiel said.

Currently, Tomas and Massiel are happy they gave their hearts to each other. They share their love with God, while telling their story on social media.

Etiquetas: ,
Entertainment
Bizarre
Related post
Regresar al Inicio
ADVERTISEMENT
Related Stories
Colgaron los hábitos por amor y ahora comparten su historia en redes sociales

A priest and nun gave up their vows for love (PHOTOS)

Young Spaniard mocks Mexican accents and karma gets him!

Pastor kicks out faithful church members for not giving tithe
MundoNow te tiene un listado de las señales que te podrían decir si tu pareja está engañándote

7 signs that your partner might be cheating on you

Viral Video: Woman catches her husband with his lover in a hotel (VIDEO)