Brazilian police investigate Dania Méndez’s claims of sexual harassment on ‘Big Brother’
People are still talking about Dania Mendéz's controversial visit to 'Big Brother Brazil'. The police are investigating her claims of sexual harassment.
- The two men will be questioned.
Mexican influencer Dania Méndez took a break from the Telemundo reality show La Casa de los Famosos to visit Big Brother Brazil. She had an eventful couple of days which led to the expulsion of two houseguests.
The controversy involving Dania and the two former Big Brother Brazil contestants continues to resonate and now it’s said that authorities are investigating her claims of sexual harassment regarding MG Guime and Cara de Sapato.
Dania Mendez’s controversial visit to Big Brother Brazil
The Mexican influencer entered the Big Brother house on Tuesday, March 14. She was welcomed with a party, which, according to fans of the reality show, ended up getting out of control. Two houseguests were accused of harassing Dania Méndez.
A video began to circulate on social media showing how carioca rapper MC Guime began touching Dania without her consent. Another video shows the rapper attempting to touch her chest, while she attempts to remove MC Guime’s hand.
The Mexican influencer was groped
In others videos Cara de Sapato “forces” a kiss on Dania and then pins her down, while she struggles to free herself. Given this, Big Brother Brazil producers decided to take action on the matter, announcing that both MC Guime and de Sapato would be expelled from the reality show.
According to TV y Notas, Brazilian police are now investigating the incidents. Despite the fact that the influencer is back on La Casa de los Famosos 3, the incidents involving MC Guime and Cara de Sapato’ are in the hands of the Brazilian authorities.
Authorities investigate Dania Méndez’s claims of harassment
The Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro opened an investigation folder on Thursday, March 16, to collect information on Dania Méndez’s claims of harassment in the BBB house. For now, the only evidence they have are the videos.
Gossip Do Dia posted on Instagram that, “The Jacarepaguá Women’s Assistance Police Station (Deam) summoned the singer Guilherme Aparecido Dantas Pinho, known as @mcguime, and the wrestler Antônio Carlos Coelho de Figueiredo Barbosa Júnior, known as @caradesapato, to testify in the investigation in which they are being investigated for the crime of sexual harassment on Big Brother Brazil (BBB).”