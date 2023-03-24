People are still talking about Dania Mendéz’s controversial visit to Big Brother Brazil.

The Brazilian police are reportedly investigating her claims of sexual harassment.

The two men will be questioned.

Mexican influencer Dania Méndez took a break from the Telemundo reality show La Casa de los Famosos to visit Big Brother Brazil. She had an eventful couple of days which led to the expulsion of two houseguests.

The controversy involving Dania and the two former Big Brother Brazil contestants continues to resonate and now it’s said that authorities are investigating her claims of sexual harassment regarding MG Guime and Cara de Sapato.

Dania Mendez’s controversial visit to Big Brother Brazil

The Mexican influencer entered the Big Brother house on Tuesday, March 14. She was welcomed with a party, which, according to fans of the reality show, ended up getting out of control. Two houseguests were accused of harassing Dania Méndez.

A video began to circulate on social media showing how carioca rapper MC Guime began touching Dania without her consent. Another video shows the rapper attempting to touch her chest, while she attempts to remove MC Guime’s hand.