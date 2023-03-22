Influencer Dania Méndez was harassed by two Big Brother Brazil contestants.

She broke down in tears during the show.

She wants to return to La Casa de los Famosos as soon as possible.

Recently, Dania Méndez, an influencer who is currently appearing on the third season of the popular reality show La Casa de los Famosos, has been trending. However, it was her visit to Big Brother Brazil which really caused controversy.

The former Acapulco Shore star, who was having a showmance with Arturo Carmona, starred in a controversial incident. It turns out that after she complained of harassment by two members of the Brazilian reality show, she is now returning to Mexico.

Antonio Carlos Jr. forcefully kissed Dania Méndez!

Some internet users claimed that a member of BBB had forcibly kissed Dania, which angered fans: “Dania Méndez Drunk kissing Sapato, that looks more like bullying and forced than anything else #BBB23.”

Dania’s fellow contestants on La Casa de los Famosos are not oblivious to her adventure on Big Brother Brazil and Pepe Gámez advised Arturo Carmona to be strong in the face of the scandal. Well, apparently the Mexican was very enthusiastic about Dania.