Dania Méndez could return to ‘La Casa de los Famosos’ after being harassed on ‘Big Brother Brazil’
Recently, Dania Méndez, an influencer who is currently appearing on the third season of the popular reality show La Casa de los Famosos, has been trending. However, it was her visit to Big Brother Brazil which really caused controversy.
The former Acapulco Shore star, who was having a showmance with Arturo Carmona, starred in a controversial incident. It turns out that after she complained of harassment by two members of the Brazilian reality show, she is now returning to Mexico.
Antonio Carlos Jr. forcefully kissed Dania Méndez!
Some internet users claimed that a member of BBB had forcibly kissed Dania, which angered fans: “Dania Méndez Drunk kissing Sapato, that looks more like bullying and forced than anything else #BBB23.”
Dania’s fellow contestants on La Casa de los Famosos are not oblivious to her adventure on Big Brother Brazil and Pepe Gámez advised Arturo Carmona to be strong in the face of the scandal. Well, apparently the Mexican was very enthusiastic about Dania.
MC Guime also harassed her on Big Brother Brazil
MC Guime and UFC fighter Antonio Carlos Jr. were both accused of sexually harassing the Mexican influencer who was recently on La Casa de los Famosos 3.
In a video that went viral on social media, we can see the how Brazilian funk singer touches Dania’s bum without her consent. It should be noted that the artist is married to singer Lexa, making his actions even more inappropriate.
Dania Méndez is filing a complaint about the harassment
It has just been reported that Méndez is going to file a complaint about both men with Brazilian police. Authorities in that country stressed that if she filed a complaint they could spend a long time in jail.
According to Tribuna, she has not yet made any statements in this regard. However, the complaint is expected to proceed so that justice is done for what they did to her. What will happen now when Dania arrives in Mexico?
Dania Méndez returns to La Casa de los Famosos
The influencer promised to find everyone on Instagram once the reality show comes to an end to keep in touch with them. According to People en Español, Dania Méndez’s appeared on Big Brother Brazil as part of an exchange that took place with La Casa de los Famosos.
“The best experience of my life. I’m very blessed. My colleagues would like to be here and I was the one who came and met a new family. Thank you,” she said, visibly moved this morning as she said farewell to BBB.