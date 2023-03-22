Arturo Carmona is evicted from ‘La Casa de los Famosos 3’
Madison, José, Osmel, Arturo and Pepe were all nominated for eviction from La Casa de los Famosos. Is Arturo Carmona falling from the grace with the public?
- Osmel Sousa is furious because he was nominated.
- Madison, José, Osmel, Arturo and Pepe were all nominated for eviction this week.
- Is Arturo Carmona falling from the grace with the public?
After Aylín Mujica was evicted, things on La Casa de los Famosos 3 have been heating up and this week there were five nominees for eviction after Paty Navidad was saved by head of household, Raúl. However, Dania Méndez’s Big Brother Brazil scandal stole the spotlight this week.
Once again, the Telemundo program had its eviction on Monday in a rather controversial week for the reality show after what happened with Dania Méndez, who spent two days on Big Brother Brazil. After several cast members on that show had been drinking, two were expelled for sexually assaulting her.
La Casa de los Famosos 3 is approaching its final stretch
There are few contestants on La Casa de los Famosos 3 left and Paty Navidad is the strongest contender to win this season. However the attitudes of various celebrities are taking their toll on the audience and things could change at any time.
This week’s nominations left Osmel Sousa, José Rodríguez, Madison Anderson, Arturo Carmona and Pepe Gámez feeling upset. However, their attitudes could be hurting them.
The Dania Méndez scandal caused a stir
When Dania Méndez went to Big Brother Brazil, she never imagined that she would only last two days in the house because two drunken men would disrespect her to the point that she may file a police complaint.
Arturo Carmona was able to see everything that happened with Dania Méndez on Big Brother Brazil on the LCDLF monitors and he was not very pleased. Though Dania has made it clear that they are not dating and she does not want a relationship.
Was Arturo Carmona hurt by what happened with Dania Méndez?
While in Brazil, Dania Méndez was defended by Big Brother’s production and the women supported her. Though others, including Arturo Carmona, said she provoked what happened.
Arturo Carmona’s attitude stunned everyone because when Dania Méndez arrived back at La Casa de los Famosos 3 he complained about her behavior on Big Brother Brazil, even hinting that sitting on the lap of one of the Brazilians, encouraged their bad behavior.
Who was evicted from La Casa de los Famosos 3?
The votes were very close. The two contestants who were saved got 38 and 21 percent. Pepe Gámez and Madison Anderson returned to La Casa de los Famosos 3 to the joy of their companions.
The third to return was José Rodríguez to the disbelief of Arturo Carmona and Osmel Sousa, who were the last names left. Alicia Villarreal’s ex got the least number of votes and had to leave the house.