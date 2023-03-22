Arturo Carmona is evicted from ‘La Casa de los Famosos 3’

Osmel Sousa is furious because he was nominated.

Madison, José, Osmel, Arturo and Pepe were all nominated for eviction this week.

Is Arturo Carmona falling from the grace with the public?

After Aylín Mujica was evicted, things on La Casa de los Famosos 3 have been heating up and this week there were five nominees for eviction after Paty Navidad was saved by head of household, Raúl. However, Dania Méndez’s Big Brother Brazil scandal stole the spotlight this week.

Once again, the Telemundo program had its eviction on Monday in a rather controversial week for the reality show after what happened with Dania Méndez, who spent two days on Big Brother Brazil. After several cast members on that show had been drinking, two were expelled for sexually assaulting her.

La Casa de los Famosos 3 is approaching its final stretch

There are few contestants on La Casa de los Famosos 3 left and Paty Navidad is the strongest contender to win this season. However the attitudes of various celebrities are taking their toll on the audience and things could change at any time.

This week’s nominations left Osmel Sousa, José Rodríguez, Madison Anderson, Arturo Carmona and Pepe Gámez feeling upset. However, their attitudes could be hurting them.