Juan Rivera is harshly criticized for talking about God (VIDEO)

Jenni Rivera’s brother defends himself against negative comments.

He’s criticized for talking about God.

He also talks about his wife Brenda’s health. Juan Rivera is harshly criticized for talking about God. Music producer Juan Rivera is embroiled in a new controversy after making certain statements that made some people angry. The brother of the deceased singer Jenni Rivera has just left La Casa de los Famosos for a very important reason. Juan left due to some health problems that his wife is facing. Yesterday he gave an update on how she’s doing, but people were enraged about the way he talked about God. Juan is honest about why he left La Casa de los Famosos and his wife’s health “Four years ago, my wife was told that she has two cancer genes, this is why she has to have surgery,” he revealed to the media. He also indicated that he needs to be close to her to support her during her recovery process. “One of the things that made me suffer the most in there was the thought of losing my wife and the doctor said to me, ‘Why Juan?’ and I told him, ‘Because I already lost one of the women I love the most in my life.’ It hurts a lot. The doctor told me that it became a compulsive obsession.”

Juan Rivera is criticized for talking about God It all started when Juan Rivera did an Instagram live with his wife and began to talk about how she’s doing: “We’re relaxing in Miami, I wanted to touch on a topic that people bring up a lot in the comments,” he began. “It turns out that people are saying that if it was so important, why didn’t she have an operation and it was all a lie,” said Juan Rivera, explaining why he abruptly left the reality show.

He lashes out at the people who have been criticizing him Juan reiterated on Instagram why he had left La Casa de los Famosos: “It’s all an act,” said one person, and Juan didn’t remain silent: “Your soul must be pretty bad inside,” he told the user. “You should get closer to God in a more personal way… in the Bible it says that to get to God, you don’t get there by demonstrating it to thousands of people, it’s done in private in a more personal way. You are only surface,” commented a user. Juan blew up and responded: “Excuse me but you’re wrong, see how many people are criticizing me for speaking the word of God, I do it openly because I’m grateful to him. While I can, I’ll shout it out loud!”

Juan Rivera defends himself As if that were not enough, during the live he was also responding to other negative comments. However, it is nothing new for Juan to defend himself other people’s accusations and always tries to speak with his truth. “Well, didn’t you say that you were no longer going to pay attention to the bad comments and that you were more humble after La Casa de los Famosos?” Juan replied: “And at what point did I offend someone?” The last time Juan was seen on the reality show, he was accompanied by his wife Brenda, who made the following revelation: “My victory is being able to say that, if I hadn’t fought, next to him, I would not have known the Juan Rivera that we have sitting in front of us right now.”