Piqué’s family says the former footballer doesn’t want Shakira back
Shakira has released another hit song. The Colombian singer hinted Piqué wants her back. Now Piqué's family publicly denies this.
Piqué’s family insults Shakira. They have denied that the footballer wants the Colombian singer back. In her new single with Karol G, TQG, Shakira hinted that the former soccer player wanted her back.
However, thanks to La Vanguardia, we know what those close to Piqué have to say about it. His family says that despite what Shakira says in the song, he doesn’t want to reunite with her.
Piqué’s family told La Vanguardia that this couldn’t be further from the truth. They say that he has no intention of getting back together with the mother of his children, saying the two don’t get along at all.
Piqué’s family says he’s moved on
“At no time has there been any attempt at that, nothing at all from Gerard. All this time they have gotten along terribly! They have known how to maintain their composure in the best way as they have not reach an agreement. But right now they don’t even speak to each other.”
What verse made people think Piqué was trying to win Shakira back?
This isn’t the only time Shakira has hinted Piqué tried to get her back
