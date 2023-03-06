Piqué’s family says the former footballer doesn’t want Shakira back

Shakira has released another hit song.

The Colombian singer hinted Piqué wants her back.

Now Piqué’s family publicly denies this.

Piqué’s family insults Shakira. They have denied that the footballer wants the Colombian singer back. In her new single with Karol G, TQG, Shakira hinted that the former soccer player wanted her back.

However, thanks to La Vanguardia, we know what those close to Piqué have to say about it. His family says that despite what Shakira says in the song, he doesn’t want to reunite with her.

Piqué’s family told La Vanguardia that this couldn’t be further from the truth. They say that he has no intention of getting back together with the mother of his children, saying the two don’t get along at all.