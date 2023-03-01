Mhoni Vidente makes a surprising prediction.

Will Shakira and Piqué be parents again?

The famous astrologer has bad news for Shakira.

Mhoni Vidente predicts that Shakira and Piqué will be parents again. Psychic Mhoni Vidente has made some surprising new predictions about Shakira and Piqué. This comes after months of controversy and problems following the end of their 12-year relationship.

The popular psychic is known for her accurate predictions, so maybe this could be the beginning of a new stage for Shakira and Piqué. But what exactly did Mhoni Vidente say?? Here we reveal all the details.

Mhoni Vidente predicts that Shakira and Piqué will be parents again

In the midst of all the controversy surrounding Shakira and Piqué, and after the release of the song TQG, there has been a lot of talk about the hints the Colombian singer has been dropping for her ex and his new girlfriend.

Some of Mhoni Vidente’s predictions for February have been shocking because she said that Shakira and Piqué could become parents again. However, it will not be together. He could have a baby with Clara Chía.