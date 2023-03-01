Mhoni Vidente predicts that Shakira and Piqué will be parents again… But together? (VIDEO)
Mhoni Vidente predicts that Shakira and Piqué will be parents again. Psychic Mhoni Vidente has made some surprising new predictions about Shakira and Piqué. This comes after months of controversy and problems following the end of their 12-year relationship.
The popular psychic is known for her accurate predictions, so maybe this could be the beginning of a new stage for Shakira and Piqué. But what exactly did Mhoni Vidente say?? Here we reveal all the details.
Mhoni Vidente predicts that Shakira and Piqué will be parents again
In the midst of all the controversy surrounding Shakira and Piqué, and after the release of the song TQG, there has been a lot of talk about the hints the Colombian singer has been dropping for her ex and his new girlfriend.
Some of Mhoni Vidente’s predictions for February have been shocking because she said that Shakira and Piqué could become parents again. However, it will not be together. He could have a baby with Clara Chía.
A new love for Shakira?
Mhoni Vidente said that they will both become parents again, however Piqué will have a baby with his new girlfriend while Shakira might use a surrogate. Mhoni also had good news for the Colombian singer.
The famous astrologer said the Te Felicito singer will find love again, but this time with a gorgeous Latino. “She will be talking about having a new partner in the month of May or June,” Mhoni revealed on YouTube.
Piqué could “go crazy” over Shakira’s new love
“As soon as Piqué finds out that (Shakira) is dating an international artist who is also Latino, he’s going to sue her for custody of their children. He will be asking his children to return to Spain after living in Miami with Shakira,” said Mhoni.
She also announced that Shakira will have a hard time because of her ex. “Shakira cannot get away from Piqué despite the fact that he’s going to be a father with Clara Chía and he’s going to get married,” indicated the famous astrologer.
Mhoni Vidente says Shakira could suffer a huge loss
Finally, Mhoni Vidente has a bad prediction for Shakira because, despite the fact that she announced that it will be a happy year for the singer, she could lose one of her parents.
“She will suffer the loss of one of her parents, father or mother in 2023. That will make her more human, be more dedicated to her audience with a new tour and a new album,” revealed Mhoni Vidente. The Me Enamoré singer continues release hit after hit so it looks like a successful year for her.