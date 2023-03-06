Alexa Dellanos shows off her stunning bikini body
Alexa Dellanos shows off her incredible bikini body. Host Myrka's daughter looks gorgeous. Her fans can't get enough of her sexy photos.
Myrka’s daughter Alexa Dellanos stuns social media with her gorgeous bikini body. The Instagram star already has 10 million followers who can’t get enough of her jaw-dropping photos.
Alexa has millions of fans around the world thanks to her stunning beauty and love of showing off her curves in barely-there bikinis and lingerie.
ALEXA DELLANOS IS A WORLD-TRAVELLER
In her travels around the world, the influencer shows off not only her luxurious life, designer clothes, jewelry, and cars, but also spending time with her friends. Perhaps her fairytale life is why she’s so popular on social media.
Currently, the 29-year-old has 72 posts on her official Instagram account, so little-by-little she’s expanding her repertoire. No matter what she wears, she always looks beautiful.
Has Alexa Dellanos had cosmetic surgery?
Although most of her followers are men and they don’t care how she got her amazing curves, women often leave comments like: “So many surgeries and fillers are not recommended.” “How sad to have to undress to attract attention.” “How beautiful you are.” “The most beautiful hips perfect and delicious.”
In this photograph she’s showing off her assets on a yacht in a blue bikini watching pigs swimming by.
Alexa Dellanos leaves her fans speechless
In one of the most striking images, Alexa posed at the Burj Al Arab hotel, one of the most expensive and exclusive in the world. Her long hair and famous curves are highlighted by the sunset.
It’s easy to see how she got such a huge following on social media. She always leaves her fans wanting more!
PERFECTION
On this photo where she’s wearing a nude-colored one-piece, followers commented. “Perfection.” “What a marvelous photos of you.” “Spectacular.” “Mommy, how cute you are, little doll.”
Still others wrote: “Many kisses to Alexa.” “Very sexy and hot.” “Love beautiful baby, what a beautiful body you have love, what beautiful eyes you have love.” “Beautiful Alexa congratulations beautiful photos.” “Pretty hot” “How beautiful you are Alexa, a very beautiful model.” “How beautiful you are treasure.” “Goddess” “delight”