Lizbeth Rodríguez wears a revealing dress and shows her curves (VIDEO)
The Mexican host shows off her figure. Lizbeth Rodríguez wore a revealing dress. She shared her assets with her followers.
- The Mexican host shows off her figure.
- Lizbeth Rodríguez wore a revealing dress.
- She shared her assets with her followers.
The popular Mexican host has recently positioned herself as one of the most controversial women on the internet and it seems that the word ’embarrassment’ is not in her vocabulary. Proof of this — Lizbeth Rodríguez wears a revealing dress that shows off her assets.
Lizbeth achieved fame on YouTube, exposing cheaters on her Badabun show. However, her popularity grew when she dedicated herself to finding new ways to be close to her public, such as Instagram and OnlyFans.
Lizbeth Rodríguez wears a revealing dress
She began to be considered scandalous because on more than one occasion she has proven that she is uninhibited. As a result, she shares her most intimate moments as much as she can.
Today is no exception, because Lizbeth Rodríguez appears in a recent video wearing a revealing dress and showing her assets. She also shook her booty.
“And how do you kill the worm?”
“And how do you kill the worm?” is the description on the video Lizbeth Rodríguez shared on Instagram. What really stole the show was her sexy dress and the racy way she showed it off.
In the video, Lizbeth Rodríguez is squatting, wearing a stunning black dress with slits up the sides, showing off her skimpy lingerie underneath.
Lizbeth Rodríguez shared her best moves
In the background, the Mexican host had a large mirror so you could see her from every angle. As if this were not enough, she decided to delight her fans with a spicy dance where she shook her booty.
Lizbeth Rodríguez’s video has more than 300,000 likes and is about to reach five million views, so it could be considered one of her most popular. However, opinions on her dancing were divided. Click here to see Lizbeth Rodríguez in a revealing dress.
“Even her soul was visible”
Finally, social media users did not hesitate to comment and criticize the post: “The whales dance.” “Even your soul was visible.” “I saw your butt in the mirror.” “And the rhythm for when?” “You’re too old to do those things,” to highlight a few.
Likewise, there were also comments from her loyal fans: “You are a Goddess.” “You are beautiful, I love you, you’re a cool woman.” “You’re incredible.” “Lizbeth, you are a woman.” and “Many criticize you, but You are a goddess to me.”