Lizbeth Rodríguez wears a revealing dress and shows her curves (VIDEO)

The Mexican host shows off her figure.

Lizbeth Rodríguez wore a revealing dress.

She shared her assets with her followers.

The popular Mexican host has recently positioned herself as one of the most controversial women on the internet and it seems that the word ’embarrassment’ is not in her vocabulary. Proof of this — Lizbeth Rodríguez wears a revealing dress that shows off her assets.

Lizbeth achieved fame on YouTube, exposing cheaters on her Badabun show. However, her popularity grew when she dedicated herself to finding new ways to be close to her public, such as Instagram and OnlyFans.

Lizbeth Rodríguez wears a revealing dress

She began to be considered scandalous because on more than one occasion she has proven that she is uninhibited. As a result, she shares her most intimate moments as much as she can.

Today is no exception, because Lizbeth Rodríguez appears in a recent video wearing a revealing dress and showing her assets. She also shook her booty.