The latest nominees for eviction from ‘La Casa de los Famosos 3’

Tensions rise as the nominees for eviction are announced.

La Casa de los Famosos houseguests had a live nomination.

Who will be eliminated this week?

This week the houseguests on the popular Telemundo reality show nominated some of their fellow contestants for eviction. Without a doubt, this decision will have a big impact on the coming weeks. Find out who this week’s nominees to leave La Casa de los Famosos 3 are.

Thursday’s episode was full of emotion and expectation because, after dividing and counting the votes cast by the houseguests, a final decision has been made about who will need the public’s support to remain on the show.

The new nominees for eviction from La Casa de los Famosos 3

The nominees for eviction from La Casa de los Famosos 3 this week are Cuban actress Aylín Mujíca with the most votes, later joined by Argentine heartthrob Diego Soldano, Mexican influencer and model Dania Méndez and the controversial Samira Jalil.

Now, the four find themselves walking a tightrope after their companions decided that they are the ones the public needs to vote on to see who will be leaving the house.