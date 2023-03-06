The latest nominees for eviction from ‘La Casa de los Famosos 3’
Tensions rise as the nominees for eviction are announced. 'La Casa de los Famosos' houseguests had a live nomination. Who will be eliminated this week?
This week the houseguests on the popular Telemundo reality show nominated some of their fellow contestants for eviction. Without a doubt, this decision will have a big impact on the coming weeks. Find out who this week’s nominees to leave La Casa de los Famosos 3 are.
Thursday’s episode was full of emotion and expectation because, after dividing and counting the votes cast by the houseguests, a final decision has been made about who will need the public’s support to remain on the show.
The new nominees for eviction from La Casa de los Famosos 3
The nominees for eviction from La Casa de los Famosos 3 this week are Cuban actress Aylín Mujíca with the most votes, later joined by Argentine heartthrob Diego Soldano, Mexican influencer and model Dania Méndez and the controversial Samira Jalil.
Now, the four find themselves walking a tightrope after their companions decided that they are the ones the public needs to vote on to see who will be leaving the house.
Anyone could win the grand prize!
After the names were announced, other contestants like Patty Christmas, Arturo Carmona, Osmel Sousa and Pepe Gámez seemed surprised but they also offered some words of encouragement to their friends.
However, no one forgets this is a game where anyone can win or lose the grand prize they’re all competing for.
Last week Rey Grupero was evicted
Last week Rey Grupero was evicted from La Casa de los Famosos when his colleagues and the public voted him out. After seeing his behavior in the 24/7 broadcasts, many viewers were not happy with him.
He was somewhat surprised by the vote, however, he did not hesitate to thank his audience for making him part of this important experience where he met more celebrities, bonded with friends, and even had a chance to have a fleeting romance.
Dania, Aylín, Diego and Samira will be challenged to win over the public and get their votes
Now Dania, Aylín, Diego and Samira will be challenged to win over the public and get their fans to give them full support by voting on the official website of La Casa de los Famosos.
For the four of them it will not be a new experience. We will see who will be victorious at the galas hosted by Héctor Sandarti and the beautiful Jimena Gallego.