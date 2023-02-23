Shakira and Karol G post a sexy pic ahead of their new collaboration

Shakira and Karol G posted a sexy photo on Instagram.

The Antología singer appeared together with the “Bichota”.

They announced a collaboration that will come out in a few days.

Shakira and Karol G announce a collaboration! Shakira shared a sexy photo that surprised her fans. What really caught people’s attention was that she was with Karol G. Both Colombians thrilled their fans by announcing their new single is about to drop.

Internet users immediately got excited about the new song singers will be releasing in a few days. Everyone is waiting to see if Shakira will be lashing out at her ex again.

Shakira and Karol G collaborate!

Shakira once again causes controversy in a sexy new photo with Karol G. Wearing a beige dress and thigh-high stockings, Shakira looked unstoppable and demonstrated once again that she intends to establish herself as one of the biggest stars of 2023.

After her song with Bizarrap became a huge hit and she sent a forceful message to Gerard Piqué, her ex and father of her two children, fans wonder what her new song with the Tusa singer will be like.