Shakira and Karol G post a sexy pic ahead of their new collaboration
Shakira and Karol G posted a sexy photo on Instagram. They were announcing a collaboration that will come out in a few days.
- Shakira and Karol G posted a sexy photo on Instagram.
- The Antología singer appeared together with the “Bichota”.
- They announced a collaboration that will come out in a few days.
Shakira and Karol G announce a collaboration! Shakira shared a sexy photo that surprised her fans. What really caught people’s attention was that she was with Karol G. Both Colombians thrilled their fans by announcing their new single is about to drop.
Internet users immediately got excited about the new song singers will be releasing in a few days. Everyone is waiting to see if Shakira will be lashing out at her ex again.
Shakira and Karol G collaborate!
Shakira once again causes controversy in a sexy new photo with Karol G. Wearing a beige dress and thigh-high stockings, Shakira looked unstoppable and demonstrated once again that she intends to establish herself as one of the biggest stars of 2023.
After her song with Bizarrap became a huge hit and she sent a forceful message to Gerard Piqué, her ex and father of her two children, fans wonder what her new song with the Tusa singer will be like.
A new song?
Shakira announced that in a few days they will release a new single together and revealed the possible name. Shortly after, Karol G shared a video on her Instagram account where she asked her fans to “run” to Times Square to find a surprise.
“We know you were waiting for it and here we are! @KarolG x @Shakira. TQG. February 24 00:00. Barranquilla, Medallo,” says the description of the photo that the Colombian singer shared. Instantly, fans commented on the post.
“Nobody is ready for what’s coming”
At the news of the collaboration, fans were eager to comment. Several said that both Gerard Piqué and singer Anuel should be worried and they are probably “trembling” as they wait for the song to drop.
“Break it. No one is ready for what’s coming.” “WHAT? This is crazy! A new hit is coming, a new anthem.” “Anuel and Piqué, waiting for this.” “They are going for #1. Total success in that song.” “I don’t know if I’m ready for this,” fans wrote.
Karol G’s dream?
Since she was little, Karol G has dreamed of singing along with Shakira. She has said that she grew up listening to the Antología singer. Fans were quick to remind her of this.
“Dreams come true, my Karol G.” “The greatest in Colombia together.”,”Two great ones came together, the present with the past.” “This caught on.” “I had three heart attacks in a row.”