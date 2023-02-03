What is happening with Shakira’s ex?

Piqué may be sued by a paparazzo for slander.

Is karma catching up to him?

Piqué may be sued by a paparazzo! Gerard Piqué has been mired in controversy for months. Although the ex-soccer player is in the eye of the hurricane after being accused of being unfaithful to Shakira, he could now face a new scandal. A photographer is threatening to sue him.

If the problems that Gerard Piqué has faced following his breakup with Shakira and his romance with Clara Chía have not been enough, now he could have legal problems. Some people say that it is his karma for betraying the Colombian singer.

Pique’s serious problems!

In an interview with Amor y Fuego, Jordi Martín warned that he will sue Piqué after he called him a “drug addict” on social media. Although Martin admitted that he had an addiction problem a few years ago, now he is completely clean.

“I am going to give Piqué a message here, I hope he sees us. Look Gerard, you have spoken in the present and I haven’t used it for years,” he began. Martin announced that, at the request of his lawyers for him, he will undergo a drug test to confirm he is completely clean.