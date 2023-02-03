It’s karma! Piqué could be sued by a paparazzo
What is happening with Shakira's ex? Piqué may be sued by a parazzo for slander. Is karma catching up to him?
Piqué may be sued by a paparazzo! Gerard Piqué has been mired in controversy for months. Although the ex-soccer player is in the eye of the hurricane after being accused of being unfaithful to Shakira, he could now face a new scandal. A photographer is threatening to sue him.
If the problems that Gerard Piqué has faced following his breakup with Shakira and his romance with Clara Chía have not been enough, now he could have legal problems. Some people say that it is his karma for betraying the Colombian singer.
Pique’s serious problems!
In an interview with Amor y Fuego, Jordi Martín warned that he will sue Piqué after he called him a “drug addict” on social media. Although Martin admitted that he had an addiction problem a few years ago, now he is completely clean.
“I am going to give Piqué a message here, I hope he sees us. Look Gerard, you have spoken in the present and I haven’t used it for years,” he began. Martin announced that, at the request of his lawyers for him, he will undergo a drug test to confirm he is completely clean.
Piqué could have legal problems
Gerard Piqué accused paparazzo Jordi Martín of using cocaine in a tweet. However, Martin said that he had been clean for a long time and that Piqué’s tweet accusing him of continuing to use cocaine severely affected his image of him.
Piqué’s post was a response to a screenshot posted by Martín showing Gerard Piqué viewing the paparazzi’s Instagram stories. “My best friend watches me,” the celebrity photographer wrote in a mocking tone.
Martin will take a drug test because of Piqué
“As you have spoken in the present, my lawyers have asked me for a drug test that I am going to do this week and they will see that there is no cocaine in my blood, nor traces. I tell you again, you’re going to have to explain that to a judge. My lawyers are preparing a lawsuit and in the next few days a lawsuit will be filed for libel and slander,” Martin continued.
“There are limits in life that should not be crossed. He is an example to many children. He is a footballer who is followed by millions and millions of children, and what he cannot do is mock such a delicate and tricky subject as addictions. He has taken it for a laugh and given me a very low blow,” he said on the television show.
What will happen to Shakira’s ex?
According to Aristegui Noticias, apart from announcing the lawsuit, the paparazzo said that he has two bombshells about Piqué. Remembering that the former Spanish soccer player has had many problems in show business due to his relationship with Clara Chia Martin.
Initially, the paparazzo said the person who gave him one of the two pieces of information asked him not to make it public. However, after Piqué’s tweet, Jordi has decided to expose the information in the future. It seems to have something to do with his girlfriend.