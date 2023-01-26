Piqué shares the first photo of himself with Clara Chía (PHOTOS)

Piqué deals a surprising low blow to Shakira.

The ex-soccer player finally showed off Clara Chía on Instagram.

Is Shakira preparing a “surprise” for her children’s father on his birthday?

The criticism and ridicule of Piqué have not stopped since people learned of his alleged infidelity to Shakira with his current girlfriend Clara Chía. Shakira has released songs about him and it was reported that his company is in crisis and that part of Shakira’s treasury debt was his responsibility.

Was it Clara Chía’s idea or did the former player think it was the best in the middle of the scandal? Nobody expected that just two weeks after Shakira released the highly acclaimed BZRP Music Sessions #53, where she criticizes Piqué, the former soccer player dared to add more ‘fuel to the fire’ with a photograph.

Piqué isn’t holding back on proclaiming his love for Clara Chía

While Shakira is preparing an international tour in the second half of the year, as well as taking care of her children and planning her new life in Miami, Piqué is having problems with his company Kosmos. He is the object of ridicule to wherever he goes because of the songs that his ex plays but he doesn’t care and shows his love for Clara Chía.

A few days ago it emerged that, apparently, the former soccer player flirted with a law student and the media speculated that he was unfaithful to Clara Chía. However, the most recent photograph that Piqué shared on his Instagram account makes this seem unlikely.