A Hispanic man interrupts a wedding.

The groom was also engaged to his daughter.

The video soon went viral on social media. A TikTok video has caused an uproar and quickly gone viral. A Hispanic father decided to interrupt a wedding for a shocking reason. It turns out the groom was also engaged to his daughter!! A father’s love knows no limits and a viral video is a perfect example of this. In it, a man interrupts a wedding, saying that the groom had been cheating on the bride.

Hispanic father interrupts wedding of his daughter's fiancé Without a doubt, the video caused a great impact on social media. According to reports, the incident happened in Honduras. It should be noted that the identity of both men remains unknown. According to El Heraldo, the wedding that was stopped by an irate father was taking place in the community of Santa Ana de Yusguare in Choluteca, Honduras. The bizarre video quickly went viral.

The groom was engaged to the man's daughter Just as the couple was about to join their lives 'until death do us part', a man came forward to stop the ceremony. "They will forgive me, but there is no wedding here… such a son of a bitch… You were going to marry my daughter on the 27th of this month," the man said angrily. "What are you going to say no to me now? You came to ask me for her hand. I come from work. You deserve to die," the man added. He said that his daughter would arrive at any moment to ask to explain his infidelity.

The groom was engaged to another woman “Son of a bitch my daughter is coming… she’s working, my daughter is an engineer. It’s not just any shit…,” the father pointed out. “I’m not going to shut up, the girl is a victim, she’s not to blame. Baina is with you… My daughter will come and talk to him,” declared the man. Minutes later his daughter arrived, however, due to the uproar caused by the screams of the guests and the crying of some of the children present, it was impossible to hear what she said to her fiancé. After a while she left. TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE.