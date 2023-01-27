Babo reveals that the leak of his explicit OnlyFans video was to ‘help’ Piqué

Babo breaks his silence after the leak of his controversial OnlyFans video.

The Cartel de Santa rapper reveals that it was to “help” Piqué.

What is the relationship between the Mexican rapper and Shakira’s ex?

The Cartel de Santa rapper has positioned himself in the eye of the storm after one of his explicit OnlyFans videos was leaked. The video showed him and several models in the nude.

Great controversy broke out in social media after many internet users saw the x-rated video and now the rapper has said that his video was leaked to “help” Piqué after his humiliation over Shakira’s new song.

Why Babo’s OnlyFans video was leaked

Shakira’s recent collaboration with Bizarrap, where she lashes out at Piqué and Clara Chía, has also caused great controversy. Though the former soccer player and his girlfriend showed that they did not care, internet users have gone crazy on social media.

Now, Babo of Cartel de Santa sympathizes with Gerard Piqué after he was accused of being unfaithful and joked a little about the leak of his OnlyFans video in an interview on YouTube channel where he said it was to “help” Shakira’s ex. Filed Under: Babo Piqué onlyfans Video