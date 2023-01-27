Babo reveals that the leak of his explicit OnlyFans video was to ‘help’ Piqué
Babo says his OnlyFans video was leaked to “help” Piqué.What is the relationship between the Mexican rapper and Shakira's ex?
The Cartel de Santa rapper has positioned himself in the eye of the storm after one of his explicit OnlyFans videos was leaked. The video showed him and several models in the nude.
Great controversy broke out in social media after many internet users saw the x-rated video and now the rapper has said that his video was leaked to “help” Piqué after his humiliation over Shakira’s new song.
Why Babo’s OnlyFans video was leaked
Shakira’s recent collaboration with Bizarrap, where she lashes out at Piqué and Clara Chía, has also caused great controversy. Though the former soccer player and his girlfriend showed that they did not care, internet users have gone crazy on social media.
Now, Babo of Cartel de Santa sympathizes with Gerard Piqué after he was accused of being unfaithful and joked a little about the leak of his OnlyFans video in an interview on YouTube channel where he said it was to "help" Shakira's ex.
Was the leak of Babo’s video at the same time Shakira released her song a coincidence?
Babo gave an interview to a YouTube channel called Lamole Chida. The Cartel de Santa rapper jokingly pointed out that the leak of his OnlyFans video was to give Piqué a ‘little help’ after Shakira’s Music Sessions #53 came out.
The whole issue arose after the YouTuber pointed out that everyone was talking about Shakira after the release of her song with Bizarrap until the controversy caused by Babo's OnlyFans video distracted them.
“There was Bizarrap and Shakira attacking Piqué and suddenly it’s a hint… Babo, did you know or was it coincidence? I said to myself, ‘Babo answered her,'” the Lamole Chida YouTuber began. Given this, Babo aid Piqué is his ‘compadre’.
"No, my compadre Piqué spoke to me, they're hitting me hard, I don't know how to make songs, well," Babo said amid laughter, "It's difficult to trend and go climbing if you already have Shakira there you know?" he added.
“I didn’t even know that there was going to be a Shakira launch or anything”
“I didn’t even know that there was going to be a release by Shakira or anything. That is, I schedule my things as I see my time,” Babo said, clarifying that it was not a strategy to have created the version of Piensa en mi for OnlyFans right in the middle of the controversy between the Colombian singer and Piqué.
The Cartel de Santa rapper said that the leak of his video Shakira’s single was a mere coincidence and nothing was planned. Babo jokingly pointed out that it was done to ‘help’ his ‘compadre’ Piqué . TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE