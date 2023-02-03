Rafael Inclán spoke exclusively with MundoNow.

He talked about his character in the soap opera Cabo.

The telenovela is now airing on Univision in the US. The Mexican telenovela Cabo is an interesting story full of drama and a great cast that includes Bárbara de Regil, María Chacón, Fabiola Campomanes and Rafael Inclán. Inclán recently granted an exclusive interview to MundoNow where he spoke about his character. The Univisión novela has 71 intense chapters that will not disappoint viewers. Its first episode aired on October 24, 2022 and it is already available in the United States. What is Cabo about? Cabo tells the story of the protagonist named Sofía, who is played by Bárbara de Regil. She marries Alejandro, played by Matías Novoa, who dies after their wedding. However, Sofía will realize that things are not as they seem. Rafael Inclán plays the role of “Poncho” Chávez, who is Sofía’s father. The character is a lazy and carefree parent, despite that, he loves and cares for his daughters Sofía and Rebeca, the latter played by Maria Chacón.

Rafael Inclán talks about his character on Cabo Rafael says his character Poncho is a lazy and carefree father who has a problematic daughter, Rebeca. Sofía is calmer and more disciplined. He also talked about what it was like to work with them. Rafael was asked what it was like to work with actors and actresses, such as Bárbara de Regil and María Chacón, from the “new generation”. He responded: “It was a pleasure, the team, the production was all very good, besides that the new generation of acting comes better prepared to give everything on the screens.”

Rafael Inclán spoke about his relationship with his mother As he’s playing a father with a disciplined daughter and another who gives him headaches, the actor was asked about his relationship with his mother. He said he had many ups and downs with her, adding he got married at a young age. Rafael responded, laughing: “If I had asked her, she would have said, ‘Yes.’ I say medium pain, conflicts between such close relatives are not easy. I did not make the mistake but had the audacity of marrying very young, in my life in particular, she was a little angry and upset with me.”

What was Rafael’s life like when he was with his mother? Las Carpas was a kind of traveling theater that was very popular in Mexico. It was at its peak between the 1930s and 1950s in a marginal way, however, this type of theater disappeared in the early 1960s, Rafael’s mother was involved in the movement and he was asked about it. “She and her twin Elena sang from a very young age. They were a singing duo, so I always saw my mother working in regular, bad places, but always with immense discipline in this career, which I have tried to carry on. In those times violence was not so bad, I went to several tents and learned that discipline from my mother,” Rafael Inclan said.