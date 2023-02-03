The Apocalypse begins! Mhoni Vidente reveals what will happen with the arrival of the mysterious green comet (VIDEO)
After 50,000 years, the arrival of the green comet causes excitement. Does Mhoni say the Devil card signifies the start of the Apocalypse?
- After 50,000 years, the arrival of the green comet causes excitement.
- Mhoni Vidente spoke about the sighting.
- Does the Devil card signify the start of the Apocalypse?
The appearance of the green comet called C/2022 E3 (ZTF) in the sky will impact humanity. It hasn’t been visible in more than 50,000 years and now this phenomenon was used by Mhoni Vidente to make chilling predictions.
According to El Heraldo de Mexico, the rocky body, that’s just over half a mile in diameter, will cross our solar system as a green flash that can be seen in the sky during the first days of February. Now Mhoni Vidente predicts something ominous for humanity with this phenomenon.
Mhoni Vidente talks about the green comet
On her YouTube channel, the popular Cuban psychic reveals that the Apocalypse began on Wednesday, February 1 and it has to do with the sighting of the green comet: “There is a very important energy, the meteorite, there is something that is going to be seen in the sky that is going to be getting so close to Earth that all the negative and positive energies are going to start moving,” she began.
Mhoni Vidente was clear: “That is why on the first of February it is recommended to cut your hair, do a ritual, sprinkle holy water, do anything to stimulate abundance and above all to heal the body. If you can be in the sea better, if you can be in the river, better. The first day of February all the energies will begin to move. It’s a meteorite that made the important changes in a new era, destroyed the dinosaurs, made the human being reborn and this meteorite that comes the first of February in the Age of Aquarius with the Archangel Uriel is giving me the notice that the Apocalypse is going to begin,” she said.
The green comet signifies the start of the Apocalypse
With the arrival of the Apocalypse, Mhoni Vidente specified that the third antichrist is the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin: “The month of February has been chosen to start the Third World War or to make the necessary movements so that people get more involved in matters of war,” said the Cuban.
The Devil card ,in conjunction with the Emperor card, predicts that the Third World War will become official with a missile landing in Ukraine, Poland or Germany on February 13 or 21, triggering the fury of the NATO allied countries and sparking fear around the world: “The card of the Emperor together with the card of the Devil is letting me see that we have had the worst time, the worst leaders of this time,” she said.
Mhoni Vidente predicts the worst
For Mhoni Vidente, the only way to avoid a Third World War is for Ukraine to finally surrender to Russia. However, that doesn’t guarantee that the conflict will end since Russia is aiming to invade other territories and seize them, which the leaders of other world powers will not allow.
And bad luck for humanity that apparently would not only have to deal with a war but also with another pandemic: “Another worse one (pandemic) is visualized in the year 2024 at the end or beginning of 2025. The Death card is visualized in matters of this pandemic that has already begun to form. I listen, I see people dressed in white with doctor’s coats who are analyzing these bacteria, viruses to begin to unleash them on humanity.”
Mhoni predicts a new pandemic
Unlike the COVID pandemic, Mhoni Vidente sees what is coming affecting smell, feeling and seeing, which causes fear among people: “We have to start taking care of ourselves, the only way in which human beings can counter those pandemics and those diseases is staying healthy, believing in God and the Holy Spirit, having a spiritual elevation and knowing that we have the power to overcome them.”
But things did not end there, as she visualized several earthquakes — one in Mexico, another in Peru, Ecuador or Chile, as well as the explosion of active volcanoes. Mhoni Vidente predicted that February will be the month of many earthquakes and activation of volcanoes. H SEE THE VIDEO OF MHONI VIDENTE’S CHILLING PREDICTIONS