After 50,000 years, the arrival of the green comet causes excitement.

Mhoni Vidente spoke about the sighting.

Does the Devil card signify the start of the Apocalypse?

The appearance of the green comet called C/2022 E3 (ZTF) in the sky will impact humanity. It hasn’t been visible in more than 50,000 years and now this phenomenon was used by Mhoni Vidente to make chilling predictions.

According to El Heraldo de Mexico, the rocky body, that’s just over half a mile in diameter, will cross our solar system as a green flash that can be seen in the sky during the first days of February. Now Mhoni Vidente predicts something ominous for humanity with this phenomenon.

Mhoni Vidente talks about the green comet

On her YouTube channel, the popular Cuban psychic reveals that the Apocalypse began on Wednesday, February 1 and it has to do with the sighting of the green comet: “There is a very important energy, the meteorite, there is something that is going to be seen in the sky that is going to be getting so close to Earth that all the negative and positive energies are going to start moving,” she began.

Mhoni Vidente was clear: “That is why on the first of February it is recommended to cut your hair, do a ritual, sprinkle holy water, do anything to stimulate abundance and above all to heal the body. If you can be in the sea better, if you can be in the river, better. The first day of February all the energies will begin to move. It’s a meteorite that made the important changes in a new era, destroyed the dinosaurs, made the human being reborn and this meteorite that comes the first of February in the Age of Aquarius with the Archangel Uriel is giving me the notice that the Apocalypse is going to begin,” she said.