Mhoni Vidente predicts an earthquake in Mexico.

The Cuban psychic reveals where and when the tremor will be felt.

There will be volcanic activity in the coming days. Once again the Cuban psychic surprises us with her predictions, especially for what is coming in this second month of 2023. February is just beginning and Mhoni Vidente has alarming predictions for this month… things are not looking very good. On her official YouTube channel, the Cuban psychic, beloved by Hispanics, shared a new video where she made powerful revelations about what will happen in February… especially what is in store for Mexicans. Mhoni Vidente's predictions for February The Cuban psychic raises alarms after predicting that an earthquake will hit Mexico in the coming days. This caused a stir since most of her predictions about earthquakes in the Aztec country have been fulfilled and it seems that this tremor will be of great magnitude. Undoubtedly earthquakes are one of Mexicans' greatest fears, because they are one of the most dangerous natural phenomena and can cause enormous damage and death.

Mhoni Vidente predicts an earthquake for Mexico On her official YouTube channel, Mhoni Vidente said that February will be catastrophic after the passage of the green comet, since she said that this will bring great changes and will cause an earthquake this month. She warned that it will be at the epicenter of two states. As if that were not enough, she said that the powerful force will be felt in Mexico City. She immediately warned Mexican residents to be prepared for the tremendous scare that they will be experiencing in the coming days because it will be a magnitude 6.6 quake.

The Cuban psychic reveals where and when the earthquake will be felt After revealing the existence of another pandemic, Mhoni Vidente also shared where the earthquake will hit Mexico. "It is the month of earthquake, one is displayed of 6.6 or 6.9 in Mexico City, from Michoacán or Oaxaca," said the psychic. Later, she revealed the possible dates when the earthquake will beoccur and issued a warning to residents. "On days 7, 11, 13 or 22. you have to be prepared," said Mhoni Vidente while holding the Sun card.

"The explosion of active volcanoes is visualized" The psychic said that Mexico will not be the only place that will experience earthquakes. "It is visualized another quake in the country of Peru, Ecuador or Chile, 7.3 magnitude." She also warned of volcanic activity. "The explosion of active volcanoes that will be seen from space to Earth is visualized… It is the month of the earthquake and it is the month of the volcano, the energies are moving everywhere and everywhere in February, we must be prepared," said Mhoni Vidente.

Mhoni Vidente says there will be tragedies throughout the world Despite the fact that the earthquakes are of great magnitude, Mhoni said one won't cause much damage."The earthquake that I visualize is nothing serious, just pure scare to be able to be aware of what that could happen," added Mhoni Vidente. Finally, the fortune teller said that tragedies will continue throughout the world. "The Tower card tells me, plane crashes, sabotage, attacks, subway crash, problems with train issues in Mexico and in the world whole, you have to be aware friends."