This will be the ‘year of revelation’.

Mhoni Vidente shares more of her predictions for 2023.

What will happen around the world in the coming months? Long before her fans expected it, Cuban psychic Mhoni Vidente, shares the second part of her prophecies for 2023 on her official YouTube channel, where she already has more than 2 million subscribers. She spoke of what will happen in various Hispanic countries, as well as what will happen to some popular personalities. Immediately, the psychic, beloved by Hispanics, said that Latin America will be plunged into tremendous inflation and a “heartbreaking” economic crisis, not to mention that the immigration crisis will be worse than ever. On the other hand, residents of several nations are fed up with their leaders: “Latin America is going to undergo radical changes in 2023.” Mhoni Vidente does not have very good news “Let us remember that Latin America, from Mexico to Argentina, will be in the sights of the entire world, mainly Russia and China. The Chinese are fighting with the US, while the Russians are fighting with the whole world. Now they see Latin America as fertile ground to start reaping great rewards,” said Mhoni Vidente. Before this revelation, the Cuban psychic also had bad news for Chile, Bolivia, Guatemala and Colombia, where she visualizes everything from attacks to coups. She then said that China will not be able to mess with Mexico, but it will mess with several other Hispanic countries, similar to Russia.

New youth mindset Now, Mhoni Vidente said that all is not lost, since the the Star card tells her that this year a different light is coming, as well as a different mentality for everyone, especially young people. “Young people asking for justice, well-being, and above all, freedom in all forms. This card will help all humanity to begin this change.” With this ‘revolution’ led by young people, several countries could achieve vast improvement. “Countries in Africa, Asia, America, Europe, wherever, the Star will be shining brighter than ever… and we are finally going to understand that the reasoning of the human being, together with the spiritual, is made for only one thing — to lead humans to a better life.”

Mhoni Vidente predicts the weather in 2023 About to finish with the second part of her prophecies for 2023, Mhoni Vidente, said the following: “What will set the agenda this year is the climate, climate change, divine manifestations, as well as manifestations both in heaven and on earth.” And there was still more… “The Sun card will be present in all forms. Winter storms like the ones we’ve been experiencing lately, freezing seas, rivers, lakes and people on the run. Temperatures in the Northern Hemisphere, in summer, of almost 50 degrees, a drought like I had never seen before due to the lack of water and an almost category 7 hurricane in the Atlantic destroying everything, leaving Africa and making a tremendous journey to New Orleans or Texas.”

Mhoni Vidente has even more predictions Finally, Mhoni Vidente announced the third, and last, part of her prophecies for 2023. She discussed whether extraterrestrials will arrive on Earth this year. She also predicted what will happen to some European countries, as well as the United States, Canada and Mexico in the 2026 World Cup. And that’s not all we’ll be able to find out on her YouTube channel. “Very powerful things are coming in this year that is being sown — 2023 is the most important in the time we have left, there is little time left, from now until 2031. But this year is very important for several countries,” she concluded. “Remember that God is the Father is abundance” (CLICK TO SEE THE VIDEO HERE).