Shakira completely humiliated Piqué and his girlfriend Clara Chía.

Fans are shocked by Shakira’s new song.

Will this fuel the couple’s feud and put their children at risk? Shakira released a new song on Wednesday. The title isn’t known yet because the collaboration with Bizarrap was shared on YouTube labeled only as BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 53. However, its three minutes and 37 seconds were enough for the Colombian singer to make something clear: Her revenge on Piqué and Clara Chía is just beginning. If people thought that the songs Te Felicito and Monotónía were a pointed hint at Piqué after he cheated on Shakira with his current partner Clara Chía, this new song is a direct reference to the couple, and even the singer’s mother-in-law and her issues with tax authorities are mentioned. Shakira releases a powerful song naming her ex and his girlfriend In June it was revealed that Shakira and Piqué were separating after 13 years and two children together, Sasha and Milán. These last months have been filled with scandal for both celebrities because of the way everything happened, from the multiple infidelities of the former soccer player, to the way in which the Colombian singer dealt with her pain. But now, this new song deals openly with what Piqué did to Shakira, calling him the worst, and even stupid. She even alluded to the fact that her debt to the Spanish treasury would come back to haunt the former soccer player who, before hearing to the song, posted a series of circus emojis on Twitter.

Piqué and Clara Chía are totally ridiculous If Piqué and Clara Chía thought that they would triumph in their love away from public ridicule, or be able to travel all over Spain and other parts of the world without being attacked for what happened to Shakira, they were mistaken. The Colombian singer got down to work and lived the phrase: ‘Take your suffering and turn it into art.’ The singer’s new song shreds the couple who have made her suffer: “So much that you pretend to be a champion and when I needed you you gave your worst version. A wolf like me is not for newbies, a wolf like me is not for guys like you,” Shakira begins.

Shakira takes out all her fury with powerful lyrics But as the song progresses, Shakira gets more personal and angry. She names Piqué and Clara Chía with an ingenious play on words: “I was too big for you and that’s why you’re with someone just like you. I will not return to you, even if you cry or beg me, I understood that it is not my fault that people criticize you, I only make music, sorry that it splatters on you.” In the Spanish version of this second verse, she ends with the word “salpique” pausing between the first and second syllables, hence clearly saying her ex’s name. She also referred to other problems and personal issues: “You left my mother-in-law as a neighbor, with the press at the door and the debt to the Treasury. You thought you hurt me and you made me tougher, women no longer cry, women make money.” Then she has a message for Piqué’s new girlfriend Clara Chía Martí: “She has the name of a good person, clearly it’s not what it sounds like,” she concludes, using the Spanish word “claramente“.

Piqué and Clara Chía will not be able to cope with the accusations The hell that Piqué and Clara Chía went through when Monotonía was released will be nothing compared to the pressure that they will now face from the media when they run into them on the street and are asked about the lyrics of Shakira’s new song: “Zero rancor, baby, I wish you well with my supposed replacement. I don’t even know what happened to you, you’re so weird that I can’t see you well, I’m worth 2 of 22,” says another verse of the song. “You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo. You traded a Rolex for a Casio. A lot of gym but also work on the brain a little bit…,”Shakira sang with tremendous lyrics that will make people explode against Piqué and his girlfriend Clara Chía who must surely be both furious and fearful. SEE SHAKIRA’S NEW SONG. Some images in this note come from this video and this video.