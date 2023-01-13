Elvis’ daughter, Lisa Marie Presley dies at 54 (PHOTOS)

Lisa Marie Presley was Elvis Presley’s only daughter.

She died Thursday after being hospitalized earlier that day.

The singer was 54 years old.

“”It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla Presley said in a statement to People on Thursday night. “She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known.”

The announcement came just hours after Priscilla Presley confirmed that Lisa Marie had been rushed to the hospital early Thursday.

Los Angeles County paramedics were dispatched to a Calabasas home at 10:37 a.m. following a report of a woman in complete cardiac arrest, according to Craig Little, a spokesman for the county fire department. Property records indicate that Presley resided at that address.