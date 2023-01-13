Elvis’ daughter, Lisa Marie Presley dies at 54 (PHOTOS)
Lisa Marie Presley was Elvis Presley's only daughter. She died Thursday after being hospitalized earlier that day. The singer was 54 years old.
“”It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla Presley said in a statement to People on Thursday night. “She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known.”
The announcement came just hours after Priscilla Presley confirmed that Lisa Marie had been rushed to the hospital early Thursday.
Los Angeles County paramedics were dispatched to a Calabasas home at 10:37 a.m. following a report of a woman in complete cardiac arrest, according to Craig Little, a spokesman for the county fire department. Property records indicate that Presley resided at that address.
Lisa Marie is rushed to the hospital and hours later she dies
Paramedics arrived about six minutes later, Little said. A later statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said paramedics performed CPR and “determined that the patient had signs of life” before immediately taking her to a hospital in nearby West Hills.
The city of Calabasas is located between the foothills of the Santa Monica and Santa Susanna mountains, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles.
Lisa Marie Presley attended the Golden Globes on Tuesday
News of Presley’s hospitalization was first reported by TMZ and later confirmed by People magazine. Presley, 54, attended the Golden Globes on Tuesday to celebrate Austin Butler’s award for playing her father in Elvis. She called his performance “amazing” during a red carpet interview with Entertainment Tonight.
“I really didn’t know what to do with myself after seeing it,” she told ET of the Baz Luhrmann film. “I had to take like five days to process it because it was so unbelievable and so on point and so true that, yeah, I can’t even describe what it meant.”