Mhoni Vidente’s predictions for the entertainment world in 2023

The video everyone was waiting for!

Cuban psychic Mhoni Vidente shares her predictions for show business in 2023.

The psychic reads the cards for JLo, Shakira and Bad Bunny. In the last hours of 2022, Cuban psychic Mhoni Vidente shared a video on her official, very successful, YouTube channel where she gave her predictions for show business in 2023. She spoke about singer and actress Jennifer López as well as Colombian singer Shakira and reggaeton star Bad Bunny, among other stars. Immediately, she said that this year will be marked by two cards: The Chariot and The Devil. The latter indicates that all celebrities must be careful of witchcraft, the evil eye and envy, in addition to being the card of divorce or of ending relationships. 2023 will be the year of pregnancy and divorce Before going fully into her revelations, Mhoni Vidente confirmed that 2023 will be both the year of pregnancy and of divorce, in addition to the fact that Latinos will continue to be successful around the world. But she said something else: “The Death card tells us that very important people are going to die in 2023: idols, icons… very important artists.” The psychic beloved by Hispanics announced that this year will be “the end of legends” and it will be “the year of pregnancy”. When a baby is born, there must also be a death: “A very important celebrity will die of an overdose, from 28 to 33 years old, American, international in all forms, singer, actor and very charismatic.” Who will it be?

What will happen to Jennifer Lopez in 2023? Next, Mhoni Vidente said The Hanged Man card is over singer and actress Jennifer López, who just a few months ago married actor Ben Affleck: “There are problems in their marriage, as well as problems with their children. Well, they’re all going to live together.” The psychic says that JLo was subjected to witchcraft in Puerto Rico or the Dominican Republic and that is why she has not been able to be happy with the love of her life. “Jennifer López, at almost 54 years old, has to take care of the divorce and has to be calmer and more patient with Ben Affleck, and above all, ‘get rid of’ the menopause,” said the Cuban psychic, who was just warming up with her predictions for show business in 2023.

Mhoni Vidente does not forget Shakira and Piqué Now, Mhoni Vidente revealed that The Temperance card is over the Colombian singer Shakira who, in mid-2022, broke up with Spanish soccer player, and the father of her children, Gerard Piqué: “In 2023, she will rebuild his life and will have new relationship after May or June, in addition to starting an international tour. But yes, it will not be easy with Piqué.” The psychic said that when the former FC Barcelona player finds out that Shakira is dating someone, he will file a lawsuit related to the custody of his children: “Shakira cannot get away from Piqué even though he will be a father with Clara Chía and they will get married this year. The Temperance card is behind her, illuminating her in every way, even though she will suffer the loss of one of her parents.”

The Tower card is on Bad Bunny To finish her predictions for the show business in 2023, Mhoni Vidente spoke of the reggaeton star Bad Bunny, who has The Tower card over him: “Even though he will be a father with one of his best friends, and will have a boy, he will start a new relationship with a man or with a bisexual.” In this video available on her official channel YouTube channel, Mhnoi also said that the Titi me preguntó and El apagón rapper will declare himself bisexual in 2023: “This year he will make movies, series and will buy one of the most important basketball teams in the United States or Puerto Rico and will release a new album,” she concluded (CLICK HERE TO SEE THE VIDEO)