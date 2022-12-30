Mhoni Vidente pleases her followers before the end of the year.

The Cuban psychic shares Archangel Uriel’s prophecy for 2023.

What’s store for the US and Latin America? Days after having shared her predictions for the athletic world, in addition to revealing a ritual for abundance, Cuban psychic Mhoni Vidente shares Archangel Uriel’s prophecy for 2023. She predicts what will happen in some US cities and in certain Latin American countries. The psychic, most beloved by Hispanics, said that Archangel Uriel will be dominating all of 2023, a year that will be “very Kabbalistic” as well as being the year of the “beginning of the end”. “He is the fourth in succession of all the archangels, which is why he is very close to God. He tells us that there will be abundance, prosperity and growth in labor matters.” Mhoni Vidente talks about new beginnings After revealing that people born under the signs of Capricorn, Aries and Virgo, according to the Star card, will have the protection of Archangel Uriel throughout 2023, Mhoni Vidente shared that this same archangel will set the tone for new beginnings in all forms, as well as new thoughts and a new era for humanity. “Archangel Uriel will be able to defeat the devil this year but that will set the tone for different countries such as Colombia, Venezuela, Peru, Argentina Mexico and the United States, which will have changes in terms of social movements on the part of young people and more women in positions of power. (Filed as: Mhoni Vidente shares Archangel Uriel’s prophecy

2023 will be the Year of the Sun Next, Mhoni Vidente said that Archangel Uriel is also ‘the archangel of the sun’. “(2023) will be a year of much sun, of solar storms. They come nine years of intensity in matters of the sun. Droughts are coming in several regions of the world, it will hardly rain and there will be practically no water in several countries. The sun will be dominating worse than ever.” And when it was believed that she had already said the worst, the Cuban psychic said: “Tremendous droughts and long periods without rain, total fires, the eruption of volcanoes throughout 2023 and, above all, a very strong earthquake in Asia, or in Indonesia, of 9.9 degrees, which will mark the era of the human being,” said Mhoni Vidente.

Mhoni Vidente reveals that more archangels will be present in 2023 Nearing the end of the video that is available on her official YouTube channel, Mhoni Vidente revealed that one of the recommendations that Archangel Uriel makes for 2023 is to use a lot of cinnamon. Carry whole cinnamon stick in a bag and put cinnamon powder on your feet. She also said to use the color red a lot and take into account that the archangel’s Kabbalistic day is Tuesday. “It will be a new era and a new beginning. Every year, during these nine years, until 2031, the year in which Archangel Michael will appear, he will begin to fight against Lucifer and Satan. Each one of the archangels will be present to help humanity to be better and to understand that they have a better path and to continue believing in God,” said the psychic most beloved by Hispanics.

“A difficult and complicated era is coming” Finally, Mhoni Vidente said that a “difficult and complicated” era is coming, but it will be possible to get ahead with the help of Archangel Uriel, in addition to remembering that all the zodiac signs will be dominated by him, especially those born under the signs of Capricorn, Aries and Virgo. “Make the recommendations, bring a red ribbon tied to your ankle or to your right hand with three knots, wear a lot of perfume, use gold and red a lot, and try to understand that we are in a spiritual evolution and that is why God is entrusting us to almost all the archangels to be able to walk with them. There will be radical changes in Latin America in terms of coups, new leaders, new regimes, and above all, many young people in power,” concluded the Cuban psychic (CLICK HERE TO SEE THE VIDEO).