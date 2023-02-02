Shakira’s son rejects his father’s kiss (VIDEO)
Piqué was caught picking up his children outside Shakira's house. Little Sasha is rude to his dad! Did Sasha cry when he had to leave with his father?
Shakira’s son rejects his father’s kiss! Shakira and Piqué’s children have been facing the consequences of their parents’ complicated relationship due to the wave of rumors that seem to be circulating around the world. However, they have an excellent relationship with their mother, Shakira.
Still, Gerard Piqué continues to spend time with Sasha and Milan, so much so that recently the footballer was caught picking up his youngest, Sasha and the cameras captured a shocking moment.
Piqué was caught picking up his children at Shakira’s mansion
On January 31, Gerard Piqué was caught by Europa Press cameras picking up his children Sasha and Milan outside Shakira’s mansion in Spain. However, it was a rather embarrassing moment.
In the images shared by Univision, you can see the soccer player waiting in his car for his kids. Milan gets in first on the passenger side, while, seconds later, Sasha gets in as well.
Piqué’s son shows contempt for his father!
The soccer player had a difficult time, because when he greeted his 8-year-old son, Sasha, he almost had to force him. Europe Press caught the moment when Piqué hugs his son and kisses him on the cheek.
The 8-year-old boy's response was to immediately wipe off the former soccer player's kiss. Pique sees this and turns to the wheel quite seriously. Later he starts his car and they drive off. In the comments people said: "Anyone would do what Sasha did." "Milan doesn't even come close to his father… " "Piqué got angry, he started this."
Do Shakira’s children no longer love their father?
In recent months, Pique has received harsh criticism from millions of Shakira’s fans forhis infidelity. According to Univision, on December 31 reporter Marc Leirado Millán, from the Telecinco network, reported a heartbreaking moment.
Sasha allegedly cried because he didn't want to leave Shakira: "I heard Shakira's harsh farewell and her little son who was crying and yelling 'Mommy!' as they headed to the garage to leave." The reporter said that Shakira was "on the other side of the garden" and "yelled" to her son: "'Calm down, see you soon.'"