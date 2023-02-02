Piqué was caught picking up his children outside Shakira’s house.

Little Sasha is rude to his dad!

Did Sasha cry when he had to leave with his father?

Shakira’s son rejects his father’s kiss! Shakira and Piqué’s children have been facing the consequences of their parents’ complicated relationship due to the wave of rumors that seem to be circulating around the world. However, they have an excellent relationship with their mother, Shakira.

Still, Gerard Piqué continues to spend time with Sasha and Milan, so much so that recently the footballer was caught picking up his youngest, Sasha and the cameras captured a shocking moment.

Piqué was caught picking up his children at Shakira’s mansion

On January 31, Gerard Piqué was caught by Europa Press cameras picking up his children Sasha and Milan outside Shakira’s mansion in Spain. However, it was a rather embarrassing moment.

In the images shared by Univision, you can see the soccer player waiting in his car for his kids. Milan gets in first on the passenger side, while, seconds later, Sasha gets in as well. Filed Under: Shakira’s Son Rejects His Dad’s Kiss