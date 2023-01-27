Mhoni Vidente shares new revelations for the last days of January
Mhoni Vidente is back doing her thing. The Cuban psychic shares new revelations for the last days of January. What will happen next?
Without taking a break, Cuban psychic Mhoni Vidente shares new revelations for the last days of January in her most recent visit to El Heraldo de México. The video is available on her official YouTube channel and a few hours after its release it is about to reach 70,000 views.
In the first place, the psychic beloved by Hispanics commented that, after the earthquake that struck the south coast of California on Wednesday, quakes will continue during the Age of Aquarius, which will end on Monday, February 20. The worst thing is that she visualized a powerful earthquake in Mexico City in the coming days, so she asks everyone to take the necessary precautions.
Mhoni Vidente reads the cards for Bad Bunny
Next, Mhoni Vidente revealed that the Lovers card is behind reggaeton star Bad Bunny, who was recently seen at an NBA basketball game after the controversy over his throwing a fan’s cell phone into the ocean. No one would have expected what she saw.
“I had already told you that this year he will reveal that he’s bisexual and that he’ll become a father. It seems that he’s dating a girl who is an aide-de-camp, but I think he gives her a ‘little bit of money’, she said. Regarding the film he appeared in with Mexican actor Gael García Bernal, in which they kiss each other on the mouth, she said she thinks they liked it.
Mhoni Vidente reveals what will happen in the ‘soap opera’ between Shakira and Piqué
This week, a video circulated on social media in which Shakira’s ex-mother-in-law is clearly seen arguing with the Colombian singer as Gerard Piqué looks on. Regarding this issue, Mhoni Vidente predicts that on February 2, the day the artist will release a new collaboration with Karol G, the former Spanish soccer player will marry Clara Chía.
“The video where the mother-in-law is seen fighting with Shakira, let me tell you that this was last year and it seems that they had gone to a potluck and Shakira was not wearing a bra. She has always been too sloppy in the way she dresses. From then on, Piqué no longer wanted her,” said the beloved psychic. But she still had more revelations to share.
What awaits Rihanna?
About to finish with her revelations, Mhoni Vidente said that singer Rihanna, who will perform at this year’s Super Bowl halftime show on February 12, will also win an Oscar for best original song for Lift Me Up from the movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She will defeat Lady Gaga.
“She reinvents herself, she will start touring, she’s pregnant, she wins the Oscar, Lady Gaga is also on that list, but I think Rihanna will win the Oscar. She doesn’t speak. She just opens her mouth and sings spectacularly,” said the psychic.
“A terrible tragedy is coming”
Finally, Mhoni Vidente said in this video, available on her official YouTube channel that ‘a terrible tragedy is coming’ to the Mexico City Metro over the next few days: “According to the Tower card, tremendous chaos is expected, more than 13 people dead, more than 200 injured. This situation must be avoided, it can be done”.
Also, the Cuban psychic shared that Genaro García Luna, former Secretary of Public Security of Mexico, who is accused of drug trafficking and corruption will go free. (TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE)