Mhoni Vidente is back doing her thing.

The Cuban psychic shares new revelations for the last days of January.

What will happen next?

Without taking a break, Cuban psychic Mhoni Vidente shares new revelations for the last days of January in her most recent visit to El Heraldo de México. The video is available on her official YouTube channel and a few hours after its release it is about to reach 70,000 views.

In the first place, the psychic beloved by Hispanics commented that, after the earthquake that struck the south coast of California on Wednesday, quakes will continue during the Age of Aquarius, which will end on Monday, February 20. The worst thing is that she visualized a powerful earthquake in Mexico City in the coming days, so she asks everyone to take the necessary precautions.

Mhoni Vidente reads the cards for Bad Bunny

Next, Mhoni Vidente revealed that the Lovers card is behind reggaeton star Bad Bunny, who was recently seen at an NBA basketball game after the controversy over his throwing a fan’s cell phone into the ocean. No one would have expected what she saw.

“I had already told you that this year he will reveal that he’s bisexual and that he’ll become a father. It seems that he’s dating a girl who is an aide-de-camp, but I think he gives her a ‘little bit of money’, she said. Regarding the film he appeared in with Mexican actor Gael García Bernal, in which they kiss each other on the mouth, she said she thinks they liked it.