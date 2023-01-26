Enkyboys TikTok star Randy González dies after battle with cancer

TikTok star Randy González dies.

The Enkyboys star passed away at the age of 35 after a battle with colon cancer.

His family made the sad announcement. TikToker Randy González dies. One of the best-known duos on social media has suffered a terrible loss as they have confirmed the death of Randy González of the popular TikTok duo Enkyboys. The news was released by his family this Wednesday as they mourn the loss of the Hispanic influencer. The TikToker lost a difficult battle with colon cancer at only 35 years old. IHe was known as the father of Enkyboys, a popular TikTok duo that he created with his son, Brice. TikToker Randy González dies González passed away at a hospice on Wednesday after a battle with colon cancer. Randy initially told his 15 million fans about his diagnosis in April and provided updates throughout his illness, even when he was told it was terminal, according to TMZ. The TikToker had created a GoFoundMe campaign to raise funds for his treatment. The duo’s last video was shared in December 2022.

Randy González was raising funds for his treatment On his fundraising page, the González stated: “Hello, my name is Randy Gonzalez and this fundraiser is to help me to pay for my treatment at MDAnderson and to bring awareness for Colon Cancer to all young men who are not familiar with it.” Finally, he thanked everyone who took the trouble to support this cause: “For all who may not know it runs in their family or for those who may have mutated it like myself! Thank you all for the love and support, without y’all we couldn’t be the Enkyboys. F CANCER!” Filed Under: TikToker Randy González dies

A painful diagnosis The TikToker announced to his fans that he had stage four colon cancer and said that he was “lost” when the doctor told him that he had only two or three years to live. On his account, he stated that the doctor told him: “Regardless what you do, you’re a dead man,” according to The Sun. “When he told me that, I was lost,” Randy said in April of last year, adding that he had suffered abdominal pain for several years and was misdiagnosed: “They just kept on saying it was ulcers or my gallbladder. They never said anything about colon cancer until I got my colonoscopy.” Filed Under: TikToker Randy González dies

“A great father to his son” People immediately began commenting on social media. Access Hollywood presenter, Shaun Robinson commented on the Enkyboys last video, “I just heard the news of Randy’s passing. God have him in his glory. Praying for Brice. That boy had a great champion in his father. I am praying for his strength to continue his father’s memory.” Enkyboys fans were equally devastated by the terrible news of the death of the TikToker who won the hearts of hundreds of fans: “A great father to his son, a great human being,” wrote a fan. “Rest easy for half of @enkyboys will be missed.” Filed Under: TikToker Randy González dies.