‘El Señor de los Cielos’ has a new girlfriend.

Rafael Amaya is happy with a new woman named Maritza Ramos.

The couple is very much in love, but… people don’t like how they look together?

A few weeks after Rafael Amaya was seen at the media presentation of El Señor de los Cielos 8 accompanied by a “mysterious brunette woman”, it has been confirmed that she is his girlfriend Maritza Ramos. Very little is known about her and how they met, but she was encouraged to share some previously unpublished photographs.

Rafael Amaya made sure that, during the presentation from the most recent season of the Telemundo series that gave the Mexican international fame, the press not ask him about his love life so he was accused of wanting to hide Maritza Ramos. Now she has publicly declared her love for the actor.

Rafael Amaya no longer hides his love for his girlfriend

After Rafael Amaya “disappeared” for months due to addiction problems, and finally wound up in rehab, the actor focused on his professional career and his personal life and, apparently, this was when he met his current girlfriend named Maritza Ramos. According to sources close to him, she “keeps him on the right track”.

Little is known how the romance between Rafael Amaya and his girlfriend started, but the truth is that now the actor is having a successful comeback on El Señor de los Cielos with the season that has just begun to air… but are his fans not happy to see him with Maritza Ramos?