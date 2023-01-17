María Celeste Arrarás exploded again, this time at Telemundo.

First she was upset by Miss Universe and now by Carlos Adyan.

She made her anger clear in an Instagram post. This weekend, Miss Universe gave everyone a lot to talk about. Many Latinos accused the organization, and even the judges of the contest, of favoritism to Miss USA who was the winner. María Celeste Arrarás was particularly upset. R’Bonney Gabriel is the new Miss Universe and her win was criticized by millions of people who thought that Miss Venezuela was going to get the crown. This includes María Celeste Arrarás who posted a message that caused much controversy and has reached such a point that she was criticized on a Telemundo show hosted by Carlos Adyan. María Celeste Arrarás is angry Maria Celeste Arrarás’ first Instagram post begins: “The reason I disagree with the election of Miss USA as Miss Universe… The Miss Universe pageant is a beauty pageant. I have been a judge of the event on two occasions and the instructions that the judges receive is that we must choose the most beautiful of the group — the one who, when she enters a place, catches all eyes…” And she continued: “Of course, knowing how to express yourself and answer intelligently are important attributes, but there were a handful among the 5 finalists who had all that together and who, in my opinion, were much prettier. I loved the candidate from Puerto Rico because I find her exotic and elegant added to the fact that she is intelligent — studying aerospace engineering — and she also responded well.” Then things escalated.

Miss Universe also has Telemundo ‘on fire’ María Celeste Arrarás finished off her message: “And among the 3 finalists, the Dominican Republic and Venezuela seemed to me to be far superior candidates to the winner. There were other very pretty candidates like Curacao who were also strong in the competition. You don’t always have to win one of ours but this year the Latin bloc was very strong. In all sincerity and without wanting to be unfair, I did not see Miss USA even among the semifinalists (even though I am a proud US citizen by birth).” Finally, she was very clear: “That is my very personal opinion. The most beautiful must win and this time that was not the case. I am not suggesting in any way that there has been fraud, nor a conspiracy to not choose Venezuela or the Dominican Republic in the final stretch, despite the fact that they were the best. The election depends on the sum of the individual and confidential votes of each judge, who this year was made up mostly of Americans,” said the former Telemundo host.

María Celeste Arrarás rails against Telemundo and the presenter Carlos Adyan Telemundo was also criticized by their Hispanic viewers when Miss USA won over Miss Venezuela and Miss Dominican Republic. María Celeste Arrarás’ words resonated within the network and Carlos Adyan spoke out against the former Al Rojo Vivo host and she didn’t like it. María Celeste Arrarás ranted to Carlos Adyan: “I am surprised after hearing that on the show En Casa con Telemundo they criticized me and misrepresented my comments about the winner of the Miss Universe contest. That the presenter of that program, for whom I have always felt great appreciation, says that I attacked the winner in an ugly way is nonsense.”

Carlos Adyan receives a message from the former host of Al Rojo Vivo LMaría Celeste Arrarás titled her post: Las cosas como son. She responded to Telemundo: “I simply limited myself to saying that the most beautiful of the contest did not win – something with which millions of people agree. When they promoted that in the following program, “Myrka Dellanos is going to answer Maria Celeste’s attacks on her role as a judge,” I decided to share this post. I don’t know how anyone in can conclude that my comments about the contest are aimed at criticizing Myrka’s participation in the contest. I have never said that nor hinted and if I had something to say I would do it with a first and last name and that was not the case. Also, I would never publicly attack someone whom I consider my good friend and whose triumphs I am extremely happy with,” she specified. She ended very clearly: “I was very careful to avoid someone interpreting it that way or thinking that it was an attack on my part against Telemundo — that’s why I said clearly, ‘I do not want to insinuate in any way that there has been fraud, nor a conspiracy not to choose Venezuela or the Dominican Republic in the final stretch, even though they were the best. The election depends on the sum of the individual and confidential votes of the judges whose panel this year was composed mostly of American judges.’ Finally, they accused me of having been a judge during other editions of the pageant and that is why I “did not understand” the new rules and this controversial decision. It is possible that there will be new rules — true — but nobody is going to convince me that this contest has not always been to choose the most beautiful of the group. The day that changes, I think it would be fair to make that very clear to the public so that they can decide whether or not they want to continue tuning in to that event,” she concluded. Carlos Adyan has not responded at this time. Some images in this note come from this video and this video.