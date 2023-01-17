‘The Angel of Music’, singer Juan Carlos Barragán Jiménez dies

Sad news in the world of Hispanic music.

Recently news has saddened the world of Hispanic music. The tragic death of singer Juan Carlos Barragán Jiménez, who was known as ‘The Angel of Music’ has been announced. He was 47 years old. May he rest in peace.

According to Ondas de Ibagué (a city in western Colombia known for its musical heritage), the artist was rushed to a hospital on Friday night, as he suddenly began to feel bad. He also lost consciousness. His death took everyone by surprise.

What happened to singer Juan Carlos Barragán Jiménez?

But the worst was yet to happen. After he was hospitalized and received a blood transfusion, Juan Carlos Barragán Jiménez suffered a cardiac arrest. Despite the fact that the doctors did all they could to revive him, he passed away.

According to the outlet, funeral services will be carried out today. So far, it has not been revealed if fans of The Angel of Music will have the opportunity to say their last goodbye and offer their condolences to his family and friends. Sad news in the early days of this 2023. (Filed as: Singer Juan Carlos Barragán Jiménez dies)