‘The Angel of Music’, singer Juan Carlos Barragán Jiménez dies
Sad news in the world of Hispanic music. The death of the singer Juan Carlos Barragán Jiménez is announced. He was known as 'The Angel of Music'.
Recently news has saddened the world of Hispanic music. The tragic death of singer Juan Carlos Barragán Jiménez, who was known as ‘The Angel of Music’ has been announced. He was 47 years old. May he rest in peace.
According to Ondas de Ibagué (a city in western Colombia known for its musical heritage), the artist was rushed to a hospital on Friday night, as he suddenly began to feel bad. He also lost consciousness. His death took everyone by surprise.
What happened to singer Juan Carlos Barragán Jiménez?
But the worst was yet to happen. After he was hospitalized and received a blood transfusion, Juan Carlos Barragán Jiménez suffered a cardiac arrest. Despite the fact that the doctors did all they could to revive him, he passed away.
According to the outlet, funeral services will be carried out today. So far, it has not been revealed if fans of The Angel of Music will have the opportunity to say their last goodbye and offer their condolences to his family and friends. Sad news in the early days of this 2023. (Filed as: Singer Juan Carlos Barragán Jiménez dies)
Who was Juan Carlos Barragán Jiménez?
Unfortunately, there is not much information about Juan Carlos Barragán Jiménez, better known as The Angel of Music, on social media. His last Facebook post dates back to August 18, 2017. There are no photographs or information about him on the account.
Ondas de Ibagué reported that the artist was known for songs such as Carita de ángel, dedicated to his daughter María Camila, and A palo seco, among many others. (Filed as: Singer Juan Carlos Barragán Jiménez dies
Another beloved Hispanic singer died in December
Juan Carlos Barragán Jiménez is not the only singer to have died recently. Just in the first days of December, singer José Ángel Trelles died at 79.
Born on August 28, 1944 in Argentina, José Ángel is remembered for songs such as Balada para un loco, among many others. “May you rest in peace, dear Pepe, José Ángel Trelles. RIP,” businesswoman, actress and singer-songwriter of ballads, rock and tango Valeria Lynch wrote on social media.