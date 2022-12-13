Tragic news in show business.

Singer José Ángel Trelles has died.

He is remembered for his hit Es el amigo que hoy necesito.

Just hours after one of the most exciting moments in Argentina — when their soccer team defeated Holland in a penalty shootout to advance to the semifinals at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar — news of the death of singer José Ángel Trelles at the age of 79 was released.

Remembered for songs such as Es el amigo que hoy necesito, Balada para un loco, Las cosas por su nombre and Déjame despertarte con un beso, among many others, the composer passed away in the early hours of Saturday, December 1. May he rest in peace.

Who was José Ángel Trelles?

Born on August 28, 1944 in Argentina, José Ángel Trelles ventured into the world of music when he was barely 16 years old. He became famous at the age of 25 thanks to the television show Siete y medio. Later, he was invited to be part of the cast of Canciorema, where he was recognized as the best singer, according to infobae.

One year after turning 30, and after recording his first album, he received an invitation from Astor Piazolla (Argentine bandoneonist and composer, considered one of the most important musicians of the 20th century and one of the most important tango composers in around the world) to form the group Octeto Electrónico, which he performed with at Carnegie Hall in New York.