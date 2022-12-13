Hispanic singer José Ángel Trelles dies
Tragic news in show business. Singer José Ángel Trelles has died. He is remembered for his hit 'Es el amigo que hoy necesito'.
Just hours after one of the most exciting moments in Argentina — when their soccer team defeated Holland in a penalty shootout to advance to the semifinals at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar — news of the death of singer José Ángel Trelles at the age of 79 was released.
Remembered for songs such as Es el amigo que hoy necesito, Balada para un loco, Las cosas por su nombre and Déjame despertarte con un beso, among many others, the composer passed away in the early hours of Saturday, December 1. May he rest in peace.
Who was José Ángel Trelles?
Born on August 28, 1944 in Argentina, José Ángel Trelles ventured into the world of music when he was barely 16 years old. He became famous at the age of 25 thanks to the television show Siete y medio. Later, he was invited to be part of the cast of Canciorema, where he was recognized as the best singer, according to infobae.
One year after turning 30, and after recording his first album, he received an invitation from Astor Piazolla (Argentine bandoneonist and composer, considered one of the most important musicians of the 20th century and one of the most important tango composers in around the world) to form the group Octeto Electrónico, which he performed with at Carnegie Hall in New York.
José Ángel Trelles’ final years
After an extensive and successful artistic career, José Ángel Trelles received the distinction of Outstanding Cultural Personality of the City of Buenos Aires in 2013. In recent years, together with his wife María, he had dedicated himself to managing a lottery agency in the William Morris town. Last year he presented the series El bar de los milagros, as well as his storybook, through Facebook.
According to infobae, the singer-songwriter’s health had been deteriorating. His sad end came yesterday, so friends and fans of the artist immediately offered their condolences and farewell messages on social media. (Filed as: Hispanic singer José Ángel Trelles dies)
Many mourn his death
“May you rest in peace, dear Pepe, José Ángel Trelles. RIP,” businesswoman, actress and ballad, rock and tango singer-songwriter Valeria Lynch wrote on social media. Pablo Gorlero, theater director, also reacted to this news: “José Ángel Trelles, a talented artist with unwavering convictions, has passed away.”
“I just found out about a Friend leaving. A huge friend! Tremendous artist! Gone is José Ángel Trelles, singer of Piazzolla, the one from the marvelous ‘El diluvio que viene’… Dear Pepe. We are going to miss you. A hug as always,” said renowned musician Dany Martín. (Filed as: Hispanic singer José Ángel Trelles dies)
“I am an Argentine popular singer”
In an interview with Télam regarding the release of his album Hay que decir ahora, shared by El Capital, José Ángel revealed that this material was very ‘his’, ‘very testimonial’. It also included a song dedicated to his father, Es el amigo que hoy necesito, as well as one for his wife, called Compañera. Both were his own.
“With each of the artists that I had to perform and record, I learned many things, but without fear of being wrong. I can say that my stage with Astor was incredible, unforgettable and permanently teaching on each tour, on each stage. Although the experience only lasted a year, it was very intense and full of wisdom… I am an Argentine popular singer who wants to show our music around the world thanks to all the things I learned,” he expressed on that occasion.