Alejandra Espinoza shows her disfigured face after an accident (VIDEO)

The Mexican actress shows the results of of an accident.

Alejandra Espinoza hurt her lip playing with her son.

Alejandra Espinoza shows her disfigured face. Two days ago, the gorgeous Mexican actress suffered a terrible accident. She was playing with her son when suddenly, without realizing what was happening, she crashed into a wall, splitting her lip. The images were shared by the Corazón Guerrero actress the day the incident occurred. The photos are not suitable for those who are sensitive to blood. Now, she shows how she looks three days after the accident. Alejandra Espinoza shows her disfigured face: What happened? It all started when Alejandra Espinoza posted a message saying: "If I tell you what happened to me, you won't believe me, but here's a photo." Immediately, the Mexican shared a snapshot that left everyone open-mouthed. In the photo you can see Alejandra with a bloody mouth, which is why some began to speculate about what had happened to her. Chamonic explained what happened in an Instagram post. "She was playing soccer with Matteo and was running when she turned, she did not notice that there was a post and when she turned she ran into the post."

"THERE WAS A LOT OF BLOOD" Now, a few days after the painful accident, Alejandra decided to share a video on Facebook where she explains what happened in detail. She also shows her audience how her lip looked after the bloody incident. "There was a lot of blood, the firefighters swore that Aníbal had hit me. They began to check the car to see if there were signs that he had hit me, they checked his hands, it was very strange," explained the Mexican actress in the Facebook video.

She shows the results of the accident The former model showed her face, which still looks quite swollen from the blow. However, she assured everyone that she's doing better now. Still, it was quite painful and she even cried: "At the moment I cried a lot, I was hysterical… right now I'm laughing but it was very strong, it was very ugly to reach the floor, I fainted and everything," she said. Despite the fact it was so painful and bloody Alejandra Espinoza said her injury wasn't too serious. "It could have been much worse. I can only laugh at what happened. I have recovered very quickly," she said with a very positive attitude.

Will she postpone her projects? Nevertheless, Alejandra has projects on the horizon that she has to carry on with, since she's in the middle of filming a new movie, and she's not in Mexico, but in the United States. She hopes to be back in her native country soon. "Now with makeup everything will look better," she said. Despite the fact that the accident was very scary, Alejandra is currently doing well and recovering quickly.