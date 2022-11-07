Search

Press "Enter" to search and "ESC" to close.
Inicio » English » Renowned pianist and composer Atilio Stampone dies

Renowned pianist and composer Atilio Stampone dies

By 
Suscríbete a Nuestro Boletín
Recibe por email las noticias más destacadas
  • Sad news in the music world.
  • Argentine pianist Atilio Stampone has died.
  • The composer and musician was 96 years old.

As we celebrated Day of the Dead, the sad death of the renowned Argentine pianist and composer Antonio Atilio Julio Stampone was reported. Known simply as Atilio Stampone, he was a member of the Ástor Piazolla Octet. He formed his own orchestra when he was only 26 years old.

Born on July 1, 1926 in the town of San Cristóbal in Buenos Aires, Argentina, the musician composed the soundtracks for several films, including The Official Story, which won the Oscar for best foreign film in 1985. Condolences quickly poured in.

Rest in peace Atilio Stampone

Rest in peace, Atilio Stampone
instagram photo

One of the first personalities to react to the news of Atilio’s death was the singer and Argentine actress Susana Rinaldi, who shared on social media: “My dear friend Atilio: For a long time we were fellow fighters in defense of Argentine music. It pains me to say goodbye to you right now. May God be with you on your inexorable journey.”

Lo que tienes que saber
Top 10 de las ciudades más peligrosas del mundo 2022

Top 10 de las ciudades más peligrosas del mundo 2022

Por 

Las ciudades más peligrosas en Estados Unidos 2022

Por 
Aterrizó 37 años después

Avión aterriza 37 años después de despegar… ¿Qué sucedió?

Por 
Día nacional del novio

Día Nacional del novio, ¿te olvidaste? Ideas para un regalo sorpresa

Por 
la magia del agua

La magia del agua: Consigue todo lo que quieres con sólo un vaso y esta técnica

Por 

Cuál es el color del aura según tu fecha de nacimiento

Por 

9 ángeles poderosos que debes conocer

Por 
ropa de segunda mano

Los mejores lugares para comprar ropa de segunda mano en Estados Unidos

Por 

Día Nacional de leer un libro: Recomendaciones para recordar esta fecha ¡y ponerla en práctica!

Por 

Cómo limpiar el hígado graso en 7 días de forma natural (VIDEO)

Por 
Mano sujetando las llaves al nuevo camión. Compra o venta de la composición del negocio

¿Cuánto cuesta un carro en Estados Unidos? [Baratos]

Por 

Los 17 Trabajos Mejor Pagados en USA (Lista de Carreras)

Por 

Juegos de Halloween: 10 juegos para adultos que encenderán tu noche

Por 
Cuánto vale tu teléfono herramienta

Usa esta herramienta para ver cuánto vale tu teléfono realmente

Por 
Jenni Rivera sin cabeza

Las 15 muertes de cantantes mexicanos más crueles y aterradoras

Por 
Cuatro candidatos compitiendo por un puesto. Tener CV en la mano

Trabajos para hispanos que no hablan inglés [Buscar Empleo]

Por 
Crónica ajeno limpiaban casas

¿Cuánto se cobra por limpiar oficinas? [Compañías]

Por 
concepto de renovación_ casa antes y después de la renovación

¿Cuánto cobran por pintar una casa en Estados Unidos?

Por 
Delivery truck of Amazon Prime

Trabajar Como Delivery para Amazon [Repartidor de Paquetes]

Por 
trabajos, dinero efectivo

Trabajos que paguen cash: 13 que pagan en efectivo [Diario]

Por 
acidez estomacal

Acidez nocturna: 7 remedios caseros para no sufrir agruras en la noche

Por 

Renowned Argentine photographer and cartoonist Aldo Sessa also said farewell to his teacher and friend Atilio. His followers did not hesitate to do the same: “A great man left.” “A great teacher.” “Good farewell” “Thank you for so much music.” (Filed as: Renowned pianist and composer Atilio Stampone dies)

The last goodbye for Atilio Stampone

The last goodbye for Atilio Stampone
instagram photo

Atilio Stampone, who was hospitalized for several days, was considered one of the great perofrmers of tango in Argentina. His remains were veiled in the facilities of the Argentine Society of Authors and Composers, where he was president at different periods. The funeral was held at the Sadaic Pantheon in the Chacarita cemetery.

“I always had a fairly orderly life. I was 15, when I started playing the piano. At one time I played at the Café Marzotto and at night at the boite. Already at that age, it was 11 in the morning and I told my parents: ‘Bye, see you tomorrow.’ Because I didn’t come back until the next day. In the orchestras there were no replacement musicians because there was no time. They were like a family,” the musician told La Nación. (Filed as: Renowned pianist and composer Atilio Stampone dies)

How did the Argentine pianist and composer die?

What did the Argentine pianist and composer die of?
instagram photo

Other media, including Infobae reported on the passing of the renowned Argentine pianist and composer Atilio Stampone. According to information from the Télam agency, the artist had suffered from fever and oxygenation problems for several days, which led to his death.

Some of his most outstanding compositions are Afiches, Con pan y cebolla, De Homero a Homero, Desencanto, Aguatero, Cadícamo, Viejo gringo, Fiesta y milonga, Ciudadano, Concertango, El Nino, El Tapir, Fiesta de mi ciudadImpar, Mi amigo Cholo & Mocosa (Filed as: Renowned pianist and composer Atilio Stampone dies)

Atilio Stampone received various awards

Atilio Stampone received various awards
instagram photo

Something worth highlighting about Atilio Stampone’s career was that brought tango to various parts of the world. Along with Óscar Araiz and the members of the Geneva Ballet, they performed on different stages in Europe. In 1987, he conducted the Madrid Symphony Orchestra, in addition to accompanying Julio Bocca in New York and going on tour in Spain, Italy, Israel and Egypt.

According to Clarín, he received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Endowment for the Arts in 2000, and three years later, he was named Distinguished Citizen by Law No. 1091 of the Legislature of the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires. Until forever, Atilio Stampone. (Filed as: Renowned pianist and composer Atilio Stampone dies)

Etiquetas: ,
Celebrities
Entertainment
Related post
Regresar al Inicio
ADVERTISEMENT