Renowned pianist and composer Atilio Stampone dies
Sad news in the world of music. Argentine pianist Atilio Stampone has died. The composer and musician was 96 years old.
As we celebrated Day of the Dead, the sad death of the renowned Argentine pianist and composer Antonio Atilio Julio Stampone was reported. Known simply as Atilio Stampone, he was a member of the Ástor Piazolla Octet. He formed his own orchestra when he was only 26 years old.
Born on July 1, 1926 in the town of San Cristóbal in Buenos Aires, Argentina, the musician composed the soundtracks for several films, including The Official Story, which won the Oscar for best foreign film in 1985. Condolences quickly poured in.
Rest in peace Atilio Stampone
One of the first personalities to react to the news of Atilio’s death was the singer and Argentine actress Susana Rinaldi, who shared on social media: “My dear friend Atilio: For a long time we were fellow fighters in defense of Argentine music. It pains me to say goodbye to you right now. May God be with you on your inexorable journey.”
Renowned Argentine photographer and cartoonist Aldo Sessa also said farewell to his teacher and friend Atilio. His followers did not hesitate to do the same: “A great man left.” “A great teacher.” “Good farewell” “Thank you for so much music.” (Filed as: Renowned pianist and composer Atilio Stampone dies)
The last goodbye for Atilio Stampone
Atilio Stampone, who was hospitalized for several days, was considered one of the great perofrmers of tango in Argentina. His remains were veiled in the facilities of the Argentine Society of Authors and Composers, where he was president at different periods. The funeral was held at the Sadaic Pantheon in the Chacarita cemetery.
"I always had a fairly orderly life. I was 15, when I started playing the piano. At one time I played at the Café Marzotto and at night at the boite. Already at that age, it was 11 in the morning and I told my parents: 'Bye, see you tomorrow.' Because I didn't come back until the next day. In the orchestras there were no replacement musicians because there was no time. They were like a family," the musician told La Nación.
How did the Argentine pianist and composer die?
Other media, including Infobae reported on the passing of the renowned Argentine pianist and composer Atilio Stampone. According to information from the Télam agency, the artist had suffered from fever and oxygenation problems for several days, which led to his death.
Some of his most outstanding compositions are Afiches, Con pan y cebolla, De Homero a Homero, Desencanto, Aguatero, Cadícamo, Viejo gringo, Fiesta y milonga, Ciudadano, Concertango, El Nino, El Tapir, Fiesta de mi ciudad, Impar, Mi amigo Cholo & Mocosa
Atilio Stampone received various awards
Something worth highlighting about Atilio Stampone’s career was that brought tango to various parts of the world. Along with Óscar Araiz and the members of the Geneva Ballet, they performed on different stages in Europe. In 1987, he conducted the Madrid Symphony Orchestra, in addition to accompanying Julio Bocca in New York and going on tour in Spain, Italy, Israel and Egypt.
According to Clarín, he received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Endowment for the Arts in 2000, and three years later, he was named Distinguished Citizen by Law No. 1091 of the Legislature of the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires. Until forever, Atilio Stampone.