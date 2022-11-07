The last goodbye for Atilio Stampone Atilio Stampone, who was hospitalized for several days, was considered one of the great perofrmers of tango in Argentina. His remains were veiled in the facilities of the Argentine Society of Authors and Composers, where he was president at different periods. The funeral was held at the Sadaic Pantheon in the Chacarita cemetery. “I always had a fairly orderly life. I was 15, when I started playing the piano. At one time I played at the Café Marzotto and at night at the boite. Already at that age, it was 11 in the morning and I told my parents: ‘Bye, see you tomorrow.’ Because I didn’t come back until the next day. In the orchestras there were no replacement musicians because there was no time. They were like a family,” the musician told La Nación. (Filed as: Renowned pianist and composer Atilio Stampone dies)

How did the Argentine pianist and composer die? Other media, including Infobae reported on the passing of the renowned Argentine pianist and composer Atilio Stampone. According to information from the Télam agency, the artist had suffered from fever and oxygenation problems for several days, which led to his death. Some of his most outstanding compositions are Afiches, Con pan y cebolla, De Homero a Homero, Desencanto, Aguatero, Cadícamo, Viejo gringo, Fiesta y milonga, Ciudadano, Concertango, El Nino, El Tapir, Fiesta de mi ciudad, Impar, Mi amigo Cholo & Mocosa (Filed as: Renowned pianist and composer Atilio Stampone dies)

Atilio Stampone received various awards Something worth highlighting about Atilio Stampone’s career was that brought tango to various parts of the world. Along with Óscar Araiz and the members of the Geneva Ballet, they performed on different stages in Europe. In 1987, he conducted the Madrid Symphony Orchestra, in addition to accompanying Julio Bocca in New York and going on tour in Spain, Italy, Israel and Egypt. According to Clarín, he received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Endowment for the Arts in 2000, and three years later, he was named Distinguished Citizen by Law No. 1091 of the Legislature of the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires. Until forever, Atilio Stampone. (Filed as: Renowned pianist and composer Atilio Stampone dies)