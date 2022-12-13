Beloved Congolese singer Tshala Muana dies at 64.

Her death was confirmed over the weekend.

Fans mourn her loss. Singer Tshala Muana dies. The world of music is grieving the death of a beloved singer who managed to win the hearts of her fans with her traditional songs. The news was released this weekend through a statement on social media. We’re talking about popular Congolese singer and dancer Tshala Muana who tragically lost her life this Saturday at the age of 64, according to the statement. Immediately, social media was flooded with emotional messages dedicated to her. Congolese singer Tshala Muana dies The news of Muana’s death was confirmed by her producer and companion, Claude Mashala, who shared news of the loss on Facebook: “In the early hours of this morning the good Lord has made the decision to call back Tshala Muana,” he posted. It should be remembered that Muana is considered the “Queen of Mutuashi”, a traditional musical and dance style from her home region of Kasai. Immediately, she rose to fame when her hits began to resonate in different media with hits such as Karibu Yangu, Malu and Tshianza.

"The world of music is losing one of its legends" Several internet users who closely followed her career offered their condolences on social media. "She was my star… A creative artist, in love with her language, her culture, her land… A woman whose boldness has inspired generations of other women. Thank you for everything #TshalaMuana Rest in peace," said one netizen. "The world of music is losing one of its legends, in the charming person of Maman #TshalaMuana, whose immense work knew no borders. She carried the soul of our culture with panache. The diva returns home. Thoughts to her loved ones," another fan tweeted.

"Our musical hero" "Our musical hero. It's painful to see you go so soon. You left unforgettable traces in our culture, the fans of Wenge Musica and I thank you. Rest in peace Mamu Tshala. My condolences to her family." "Throughout her musical career she has validly defended the "mutuashi" rhythm," others commented. During her successful musical career, the popular singer toured abroad and even won various awards that won her international recognition. Her music was also featured on the soundtrack to the popular 1987 Congolese musical film La Vie est Belle and Aya of Yop City.

Fans are in mourning According to the BBC, the artist's real name was Élisabeth Tshala Muana Muidikay and she was often affectionately called "Mamu National". This one has a special meaning, since she is the mother of the nation. So far the cause of her death is unknown. In the face of this loss, Congolese are mourning her death, including former presidential candidate Seth Kikuni, who thanked her for her work and her "great contribution to Congolese culture". In June 2020 she was rumored to have died, but she was simpoly hospitalized after a stroke.