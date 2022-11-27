Kimberly Flores finally admits what everyone suspected.

Edwin Luna’s wife was rumored to have been an exotic dancer.

The girls from Rica, Famosa, Latina brought it up and she burst into tears. The sixth season of Rica, Famosa, Latina is still airing and in the most recent episode many truths and secrets about the cast of the reality show came to light, including something very powerful from Edwin Luna’s wife’s past. Guatemalan Kimberly Flores was confronted by her costars and even cried Since Flores rose to fame for being the wife of the leader of La trabajosa de Monterrey, she has been in the eye of the hurricane for her image, body, behavior and even scandals. It is enough to remember that in the first season of La Casa de los Famosos she was accused of cheating on Edwin Luna with Roberto Romano. That’s why the grupero had to go onto the reality show and take her out immediately. Kimberly Flores is judged by her costars In the most recent episode of Rica, Famosa, Latina, the six members of the reality show Luzelba Mansour, Sandra Vidal, Mayeli Alonso, Marcela Iglesias and Mariana Rodríguez faced Kimberly Flores in a game of anonymous questions. She was asked to expose her past in light of constant rumors that she used to be an exotic dancer. Kimberly Flores answered and couldn’t hold back her tears because of her difficult past before meeting Edwin Luna, whom she married and has several children with. Her past still haunts her to this day and she finally decided set the record straight and say whether she used to be a stripper.

Edwin Luna’s wife was questioned by the cast of Rica Famosa Latina Just when TV Notas reported that Sandra Vidal had mocked Edwin Luna’s music, now it seems that the Argentine anonymously wrote: “I know that Kim was a dancer, she was an exotic one and three question marks…,” Mariana González Padilla read this and then Mayeli Alonso commented: “Old gossip.” Kimberly Flores had no choice but to explain everything: “When I was younger, I had a Cuban teacher, so we went to fairs, stadiums, everywhere and when I finished and I had this relationship (with Edwin), well, they all started saying it… I’ve always said, ‘If I could play that instrument for me it would be ufff, I would like to learn’…,” she began.

Kimberly Flores cries over her past But things escalated and Kimberly Flores shed tears remembering what she experienced: “I was 16, 17 years old, I had to raise my son. How do you do it because you’re not even finishing high school, I was pregnant and what they did to me was not be there for me, I had to leave, I couldn’t study anymore, my parents didn’t support me, my grandmother did. In the end my grandmother depended on my parents, I had to get ahead, my son’s father didn’t help me. What I was doing?” she recalled. Crying, Edwin Luna’s wife said: “When your baby is born and you have him in a public hospital, when no one supports you, where you have to find a way, or you give him milk or water with rice to drink because you don’t have anything to give him or you work for diapers… it’s something that always… it hurts a lot because they’ve always looked at me like that (as an exotic dancer). I’ve always said, ‘If I had worked in a place like this, I’d say it because I had to feed a baby but I didn’t work on this…,” she continued.

Edwin Luna’s wife broke down And finally, Kimberly Flores admitted: “Yes, I was an aide, I did work in nightclubs, I was a bartender, I was a waitress, I did clean bathrooms, I did everything, but when I know love, all the people say they know my past, so they say, ‘If you came from down there and now you do not embrace.’ No, God gave me something good because he gave it to me for a reason,” she concluded. She is involved in scandals like the one from months ago where she took the tip that her partner had left in a restaurant and that brought her thousands of negative comments, according to Telemundo. SEE THE VIDEO WHERE KIMBERLY FLORES TALKS ABOUT HER PAST (Minute 28)