‘American Idol’ star CJ Harris dies at 31
'American Idol' star CJ Harris dies at the age of 31. The singer apparently had a heart attack. Few details are known at this time.
American Idol star CJ Harris dies at the age of 31 and the news shakes the entertainment world. People say goodbye on social media with messages and photographs to honor his short career, according to The Sun.
On Monday morning, the terrible news that saddened the music industry was confirmed. CJ Harris was a beloved artist. He won the hearts of the fans and of all those who saw him compete on American Idol.
WHAT HAPPENED TO CJ HARRIS?
A family member revealed to TMZ that CJ Harris apparently suffered a heart attack which caused his death. The family is awaiting the autopsy results to confirm what happened.
Apparently when Harris was immediately rushed to a hospital, but unfortunately he did not survive. Now the music world is mourning a great young great performer.
WHERE DID CJ HARRIS DIE?
CJ Harris was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Jasper, Alabama on January 14. The news broke on Monday, causing great sadness among his many loyal fans.
He made it to the hospital where he died. On social media, Harris' friends and fans have already shared messages and photographs of the singer, who will be remembered for a particular song.
WHAT SONG MADE CJ HARRIS FAMOUS?
Harris auditioned for the FOX show in 2014 in Salt Lake City. As a contestant, he made a great impression on the judges with his interpretation of Soulshine by the Allman Brothers. In turn, judge Keith Urban told CJ: “You sing because you have to sing, not ’cause you want to sing.”
"And I mean that in the deepest way. And that's why it's so believable and real." CJ made it to the top six finalists before being eliminated from the show, but he made a big splash with his intonation and because of that his performance received national acclaim.