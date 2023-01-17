American Idol star CJ Harris dies at the age of 31.

The singer apparently had a heart attack.

Few details are known at this time.

American Idol star CJ Harris dies at the age of 31 and the news shakes the entertainment world. People say goodbye on social media with messages and photographs to honor his short career, according to The Sun.

On Monday morning, the terrible news that saddened the music industry was confirmed. CJ Harris was a beloved artist. He won the hearts of the fans and of all those who saw him compete on American Idol.

WHAT HAPPENED TO CJ HARRIS?

A family member revealed to TMZ that CJ Harris apparently suffered a heart attack which caused his death. The family is awaiting the autopsy results to confirm what happened.

Apparently when Harris was immediately rushed to a hospital, but unfortunately he did not survive. Now the music world is mourning a great young great performer.