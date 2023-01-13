Is Telemundo rigging Miss Universe? The network is accused of favoring Miss Mexico (VIDEO)
A few years ago, in the middle of the pandemic when Andrea Meza won Miss Universe, Telemundo was accused of buying the crown for the Mexican contestant. Of course, that turned out to be false, because Andrea Meza showed she had everything it takes to be the winner. Now Telemundo is facing the same accusations regarding Irma Miranda.
Former Miss Universe, Andrea Meza is now a host on Hoy Día, Telemundo’s morning show. This weekend, the network will broadcast Miss Universe again. Now an Instagram video of Andrea interviewing this year’s Miss Mexico, Irma Miranda is being harshly criticized.
This year’s Miss Mexico, Irma Miranda, is on her way to victory at Miss Universe
Mexico has won three Miss Universe crowns: The first was Lupita Jones, the second was Ximena Navarrete and the most recent, in the midst of a pandemic, was Andrea Meza. That said, Irma Miranda’s chances are high, especially since she has all the beauty, bearing and presence of her predecessors.
However, this year, there are two obstacles that Miss Mexico could face. The first is that the new owner and director of the pageant, Thai Anne Jakapong, felt that there were too many Latina finalists in the year Andrea Meza won. The second is that people are once again warning Telemundo not to “get involved” in the contest.
Andrea Meza interviews Miss Mexico and Telemundo is accused of favoritism
The Miss Universe pageant takes place on Saturday, January 14, in New Orleans. Telemundo has sent Andrea Meza to cover everything related to the contest. She has interviewed several of the women, including her compatriot Irma Miranda.
“Thank you very much, very happy to be here, Mexico is listening, it is being felt in every corner, you have all my heart, I am super happy and long live Mexico,” Miss Mexico, Irma Miranda says. She’s wearing a pink Mexican dress with ruffles, loose hair and was clearly excited to be talking with Andrea Meza… but the criticism was harsh.
Telemundo is warned not to get involved in the pageant
People commented on the video, recalling the alleged incident regarding Telemundo and Andrea Meza: “I hope it’s not another Miss Telemundo.” “As always, Telemundo and his henchmen… giving priority to their race!! The rest of the Spanish-speaking countries are NOT Latinos!”
And even Andrea Meza was mentioned in the comments: “Try to interview and give opportunity to all the Latin misses from all countries, don’t just focus on advertising your country.” “Pure strategy for Irma to enter the top through Telemundo but she is not a favorite bye.” “She does not classify, unless Myrka Dellanos gives the score of 10.” “It should be the Miss calaverita contest, every time more fraud.”
Who are the big favorites besides Irma Miranda?
In addition to Irma Miranda, other favorite to win the Miss Universe crown this weekend are Miss Colombia, María Fernanda Aristizabal; Miss Venezuela, Amanda Dudamel; Miss United States, R’Bonney Nola; Miss Brazil, Mia Mamede and Miss Dominican Republic, Andreína Martínez.
On Saturday, the current Miss Universe — Miss India, Harnaaz Sandhu, — will pass on her crown. The judges are: Myrka Dellanos, Mexican and former Miss Universe Ximena Navarrete, activist and comedian Big Freedia, lawyer and former Miss Universe 1998, Wendy Fitzwilliam, sports journalist Emily Austin, and businesswoman Olivia Quido. SEE ANDREA MEZA’S INTERVIEW WITH IRMA MIRANDA