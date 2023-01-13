Andrea Meza interviewed Miss Mexico, Irma Miranda.

The Mexicans were criticized for what happened at the beauty contest.

Telemundo is accused of rigging the Miss Universe pageant.

A few years ago, in the middle of the pandemic when Andrea Meza won Miss Universe, Telemundo was accused of buying the crown for the Mexican contestant. Of course, that turned out to be false, because Andrea Meza showed she had everything it takes to be the winner. Now Telemundo is facing the same accusations regarding Irma Miranda.

Former Miss Universe, Andrea Meza is now a host on Hoy Día, Telemundo’s morning show. This weekend, the network will broadcast Miss Universe again. Now an Instagram video of Andrea interviewing this year’s Miss Mexico, Irma Miranda is being harshly criticized.

This year’s Miss Mexico, Irma Miranda, is on her way to victory at Miss Universe

Mexico has won three Miss Universe crowns: The first was Lupita Jones, the second was Ximena Navarrete and the most recent, in the midst of a pandemic, was Andrea Meza. That said, Irma Miranda’s chances are high, especially since she has all the beauty, bearing and presence of her predecessors.

However, this year, there are two obstacles that Miss Mexico could face. The first is that the new owner and director of the pageant, Thai Anne Jakapong, felt that there were too many Latina finalists in the year Andrea Meza won. The second is that people are once again warning Telemundo not to “get involved” in the contest.