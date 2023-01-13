Shakira announces a new song where she lashes out at her ex.

Gerard Piqué has a surprising reaction.

Is he mocking her?

Gerard Piqué reacts to Shakira’s new song: Things have been getting quite intense since Shakira announced that she’s only a few hours away from releasing her new song in collaboration with the Argentine DJ and music producer Bizarrap. The single will include lyrics that are a fairly pointed attack on her ex.

It turns out that the lyrics of the Latin superstar’s new song were leaked and, apparently, she has a lot to say to Gerard Piqué. So much so, that the soccer player has already found out that Shakira is releasing a new song about him and he responded!

A little about Shakira’s new song

Two days ago, Shakira announced on Twitter that she is releasing a new song “The She Wolf is back on January 11th! La Loba is back this January 11!” Later, she posted a video of an airplane with a sign in the sky.

The message said: “A wolf like me is not here for guys like you. 11.01.23.″ Today, January 11, is the release date of this musical collaboration where it’s said that Shakira will “destroy” her ex with biting lyrics. Filed Under: Gerard Piqué reacts to Shakira’s song