Gerard Piqué reacts to the announcement of Shakira’s new song: Is he mocking her? (PHOTOS)
Shakira announces a new song where she lashes out at her ex. Gerard Piqué has a surprising reaction. Is he mocking her?
- Shakira announces a new song where she lashes out at her ex.
- Gerard Piqué has a surprising reaction.
- Is he mocking her?
Gerard Piqué reacts to Shakira’s new song: Things have been getting quite intense since Shakira announced that she’s only a few hours away from releasing her new song in collaboration with the Argentine DJ and music producer Bizarrap. The single will include lyrics that are a fairly pointed attack on her ex.
It turns out that the lyrics of the Latin superstar’s new song were leaked and, apparently, she has a lot to say to Gerard Piqué. So much so, that the soccer player has already found out that Shakira is releasing a new song about him and he responded!
A little about Shakira’s new song
Two days ago, Shakira announced on Twitter that she is releasing a new song “The She Wolf is back on January 11th! La Loba is back this January 11!” Later, she posted a video of an airplane with a sign in the sky.
The message said: “A wolf like me is not here for guys like you. 11.01.23.″ Today, January 11, is the release date of this musical collaboration where it’s said that Shakira will “destroy” her ex with biting lyrics. Filed Under: Gerard Piqué reacts to Shakira’s song
Piqué’s surprising reaction!
The footballer reacted to reports of the singer’s new song and was immediately criticized, since Gerard Piqué posted circus emojis, implying that it is all a show, according to what people say on social media.
Immediately the Tweet went viral, with many saying that it was in response to what the Chantaje singer is doing. Some comment were: “Go away, fool.” “Friend, you messed with Shakira, we don’t want anything from you anymore.” Filed Under: Gerard Piqué reacts to Shakira’s song
The strong statements she makes in her new song
As for the lyrics of the new song, alleged verses were leaked where she apparently makes strong statements about her ex. According to the Instagram account La Lengua TV, these are some things that Shakira says in her song that will be released today:
“I’m too big for you, that’s why you’re with someone like you. This is for me to mortify you, chew and swallow so it doesn’t sting. I will not return to you even if you cry and beg me. I understood that it’s not my fault that they criticize you, sorry that I splashed you.” Filed Under: Gerard Piqué reacts to Shakira’s song
It’s said that Piqué betrayed Shakira even when “they seemed fine”
A source close to the singer told Page Six that Shakira is ‘desolate’ after learning more details about Piqué’s ‘infidelities’. All this arose because the fans of the Colombian singer leaked a video of the Spaniard’s current girlfriend Clara Chía Martí.
The images show the soccer player’s girlfriend doing a Zoom interview but in the background, it can be clearly seen that it’s the Colombian singer’s home. That is why many think that Shakira is settling the scores for what her ex did to her. What do you think? Filed Under: Gerard Piqué reacts to Shakira’s song