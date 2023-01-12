Shakira continues to learn of more betrayals by Piqué.

Video proves that the footballer was unfaithful when they were “happier than ever”.

Piqué continues to receive massive hate for ‘betraying’ the singer.

When Shakira broke up with Gerard Piqué, many people supported her because there was much speculation about alleged infidelity on the part of the footballer. And shortly after, the Spaniard had already started a relationship with another woman.

Apparently, Shakira continues to suffer because of her ex’s betrayal during their relationship that lasted more than 10 years. According to various media, the singer continues to find out about betrayals that occurred when she was with Piqué.

Why Shakira is unwell

A source close to the singer told Page Six, that Shakira is ‘devastated’ after learning more details of Piqué’s ‘infidelities’. All this arose because the fans of the Colombian singer leaked a video of his current girlfriend, Clara Chía Martí.

In these images, the soccer player’s girlfriend is on Zoom and, in the background, it can be clearly seen that they are at the Colombian singer’s home. Filed Under: Shakira betrayed by Piqué