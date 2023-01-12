Don Pedro Rivera’s new song is criticized (VIDEO)

Don Pedro Rivera has a new song.

He received several comments after its release.

People are criticizing La Cumbia del Chakal.

Don Pedro Rivera or ‘El Patriarca del Corrido’ has released a new song and has been criticized for it. Everyone is talking about Jenni Rivera’s father after the release of his new single, whose video we can already find on social media. In it, he’s dancing with much younger women.

Accompanied by Juanito El Millonzuki, Don Pedro Rivera dances to the rhythm of what they called La Cumbia del Chakal. Along with some young women, the Rivera patriarch is happily singing and dancing to the rhythm of the new ‘song of 2023’ as he calls it on social media.

Don Pedro Rivera’s new song

Don Pedro Rivera shared a video on TikTok where we can see him with Juanito El Millonzuki, singing and dancing to his new release. He accompanies the video with the text; “The song of 2023.” The video description reads: “Make history again.”

Pedro Rivera is singing La Cumbia del Chakal and Juanito El Millonzuki isn’t the only other person in the video. A group of young women also appear.