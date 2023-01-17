Myrka Dellanos outshines the Miss Universe contestants with her statuesque figure
Myrka Dellanos shared photos of a spectacular ensemble. The presenter was part of the Miss Universe 2022 Selection Committee. At 57, she looks radiant.
Popular television host Myrka Dellanos stole the show with her statuesque figure in an ensemble that is worthy of a Miss Universe contestant. She was part of the Selection Committee to choose the winner.
At 57 years of age, the host of La Mesa Caliente looks radiant and received the honor of being one of the people who chose the winner of the most important beauty pageant in the world.
The host shared photos on Instagram from behind the scenes of the Miss Universe 2022 pageant. In the photos, Myrka looks radiant in a golden outfit that highlights her blonde hair, leaving more than one follower speechless.
Myrka attended the Miss Universe preliminary event as her name on her chair proves. The host says she is excited to attend the most important beauty pageant and thanked her fans, in addition to showing off a figure that outshines the women competing for the title.
Myrka lights up Miss Universe without participating
At her station a few meters from the stage where she helped choose Miss Universe, Myrka Dellanos posed for the camera in an extravagant gold jumpsuit. The host showed that, although her ensemble shines, she shines even brighter
The comments in her post were filled with congratulations and compliments. Her followers congratulated her for being a part of this global beauty event. The host showed her most elegant and spicy side, showing off her tiny waist.
Myrka Dellanos is on the Miss Universe 2022 Selection Committee
Myrka Dellanos proudly shares her participation in Miss Universe 2022, where she will serve as part of the Selection Committee to choose the next winner of the most important beauty pageant of all.
“How proud to be part of Miss Universe as a judge in this year’s selection! What a wonderful experience! See you on Saturday night on Telemundo,” the host proudly wrote.
She is showered with compliments in the comments
Her most faithful followers flooded the comments with compliments, among them, Univisión journalist Tayhana Lashelle, said: “But beeeella friend, you should have participated!”
While influencer Amanda Díaz said: “Beautiful!” expressing her support for Myrka. In addition, comments from followers such as, “Keep going representing all Latinos,” were seen on her post.