Myrka Dellanos shared photos of a spectacular ensemble.

The presenter was part of the Miss Universe 2022 Selection Committee.

At 57, she looks radiant.

Popular television host Myrka Dellanos stole the show with her statuesque figure in an ensemble that is worthy of a Miss Universe contestant. She was part of the Selection Committee to choose the winner.

At 57 years of age, the host of La Mesa Caliente looks radiant and received the honor of being one of the people who chose the winner of the most important beauty pageant in the world.

Myrka Dellanos outshines the Miss Universe contestants

The host shared photos on Instagram from behind the scenes of the Miss Universe 2022 pageant. In the photos, Myrka looks radiant in a golden outfit that highlights her blonde hair, leaving more than one follower speechless.

Myrka attended the Miss Universe preliminary event as her name on her chair proves. The host says she is excited to attend the most important beauty pageant and thanked her fans, in addition to showing off a figure that outshines the women competing for the title.