Miss Universe 2022: The contestants wore their national costumes

Miss USA was criticized. A few hours after the long-awaited parade of the most beautiful representatives of each country in the world took place, people are already sharing their opinions. The Miss Universe 2022 contestants wore their national costumes. On January 11 the Miss Universe 2022 preliminaries took place. The contestants from each country made appearances in three different rounds, a swimsuit, formal attire and the eagerly anticipated national costume. Miss Universe 2022: Contestants wore national costumes Experts point out that the contestants’ choices were mostly well received, however, there were those who were criticized or ridiculed for their traditional costumes. According to UNO TV, Latinas were the most colorful on the runway, since their outfits represented their countries of origin to the maximum, making them stand out among the most beautiful women.

Miss Colombia, María Fernanda Aristizabál dazzled everyone Proof of this, Miss Colombia, María Fernanda Aristizabál, dazzled the audience and the jury with her impressive take on the national costume. Her outfit represented the sunsets of her country, and it looked like a phoenix rising. The beautiful Colombian explained more technical details about her costume in a recent Instagram post: “It was made with more than one hundred thousand Swarovski crystals decorated with straws and beads in shades of yellow, orange and red, colors that represent fire. Adorned in rooster, goose and ostrich feathers.”

Miss Mexico made the audience fall in love with her “Mexican Serenade” Likewise, Miss Mexico, Irma Cristina Miranda Valenzuela, was also one of the most popular on social media for her spectacular outfit, which celebrated her Mexican culture, music, and colors. Miranda wore a typical charro suit on stage with meticulous embroidery and beading details made by designer Ivan Rodríguez who, together with the model, titled their ensemble “Mexican Serenade”.

Was Miss USA the joke of Miss Universe? For her part, Miss USA, R’Bonney Gabriel, was harshly criticized by users on social media for her choice of national costume. Some claimed she looked uncomfortable and graceless. TROME pointed out that Miss USA appeared in a shiny silver bodysuit, decorated with stars and with a giant moon on her back. R’bonney held the US flag, but it was so heavy that she had trouble walking. Her costume was inspired the first moonlanding.

Miss Venezuela: A tribute to sports and her father Meanwhile, Amanda Dudamel elevated her country, Venezuela. Her costume was a tribute to the many talented athletes who have been born in her nation, including her father, the former soccer player, sports commentator and technical director Raphael Dudamel. Miss Venezuela offered more details in one of her most recent Instagram posts: “It symbolizes the discipline and commitment of each Venezuelan who represents our tricolor in every part of the world,” she concluded regarding this magnificent typical dress in wine and gold tones.