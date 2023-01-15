Did Myrka Dellanos leave La Mesa Caliente?

The Telemundo presenter made a surprising announcement.

Is she leaving everything to go to Miss Universe?

Myrka Dellanos is one of the beloved stars of Telemundo and she demonstrated it by being the successor to María Celeste Arrarás when she left Al Rojo Vivo, a position she rejected even though it had been directly offered to her. However, she preferred to join the show La Mesa Caliente. Does she now have a new mission with Miss Universe?

Telemundo is the Hispanic network that will air the Miss Universe contest which is being held this Sunday in New Orleans. There are already 80 contestants from all over the world who have come together for the final stages of the contest that will crown the most beautiful and intelligent woman in the world.

Is Myrka Dellanos leaving television?

It turns out that when everyone thought that Myrka Dellanos could not stand out more, she proved that when she sets out to do something, she achieves it. Now it is being reported that the co-host of Telemundo’s La Mesa Caliente was selected as a member of the Selection Committee for this year’s Miss Universe competition.

Does this mean that the presenter will be absent forever from La Mesa Caliente? Myrka Dellanos was informed by the former Miss Universe Andrea Meza that she will be part of the panel of judges that will choose the winner of the beauty pageant this weekend.