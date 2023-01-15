Was she fired? Myrka Dellanos makes a surprising announcement (VIDEO)
Did Myrka Dellanos leave La Mesa Caliente? The Telemundo presenter made an unexpected announcement.Is she leaving everything to go to Miss Universe?
Myrka Dellanos is one of the beloved stars of Telemundo and she demonstrated it by being the successor to María Celeste Arrarás when she left Al Rojo Vivo, a position she rejected even though it had been directly offered to her. However, she preferred to join the show La Mesa Caliente. Does she now have a new mission with Miss Universe?
Telemundo is the Hispanic network that will air the Miss Universe contest which is being held this Sunday in New Orleans. There are already 80 contestants from all over the world who have come together for the final stages of the contest that will crown the most beautiful and intelligent woman in the world.
Is Myrka Dellanos leaving television?
It turns out that when everyone thought that Myrka Dellanos could not stand out more, she proved that when she sets out to do something, she achieves it. Now it is being reported that the co-host of Telemundo’s La Mesa Caliente was selected as a member of the Selection Committee for this year’s Miss Universe competition.
Does this mean that the presenter will be absent forever from La Mesa Caliente? Myrka Dellanos was informed by the former Miss Universe Andrea Meza that she will be part of the panel of judges that will choose the winner of the beauty pageant this weekend.
Former Miss Universe Andrea Meza breaks the great news
In a video on La Mesa Caliente’s Instagram, you can see Andrea Meza, former Miss Universe and now host of Hoy Día, inform Myrka Dellanos that she was chosen to be part of the committee of judges that will choose the new Miss Universe on Sunday.
“We continue with the fever of Miss Universe and my people what was promised is due, I told you that I’d give you one of the members of the qualifying jury and she is one of ours, I am talking about the Telemundo star and co-host of La Mesa Caliente, Myrka Dellanos. She will be one of the women in charge of selecting the 71st Miss Universe. I wish you the best and see you very soon,” said Andrea Meza.
Were people upset with Myrka Dellanos?
The Telemundo host received various comments from people: “Good selection.” “Forbidden to vote for Puerto Rico or Mexico, Telemundo only talks about that.” “Excellent member” “Congratulations, the election is very successful.” “It’s the worst thing that this Myrka is in the jury.” “She’s beautiful, a well-deserved professional.” “Excellent Journalist; Presenter and very beautiful….”
People also commented: “Success, right now you are the best on Telemundo, there is no doubt.” “She deserves to be chosen, an intelligent, fine, elegant woman is a princess, blessings.” “She deserves to be Miss Universe 2023.”
Who are the favorites to win Miss Universe?
In the midst of the controversy between Miss Ukraine and Miss Russia, whose countries are at war and who seek to avoid any contact, instead of giving a message of peace between both nations, everything is ready for Miss Universe to be broadcast on Sunday on Telemundo.
The big favorites are Miss Colombia and Miss Venezuela, who have conquered hearts on social media. However, it is Miss Mexico, Irma Miranda, television host with a Bachelor of Business Administration who could surprise everyone. SEE ANDREA MEZA’S ANNOUNCEMENT TO MYRKA DELLANOS. Some images in this article come from the following video.