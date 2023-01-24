Sugar daddy kills his girlfriend in Mexicali.

Daryela Valdez Rocha was just 25 years old.

Honorio ‘N’ has been arrested for her murder. The tragedies continue. In the first weeks of 2023 MundoNow readers learned of heartbreaking incidents that have occurred both nationally and internationally. This crime is no exception. Violence is increasing around the world. Now, a crime that occurred in the state of Mexico has surfeced. Honorio ‘N’ took advantage of 25-year-old Daryela Valdez Rocha and then cruelly took her life. Sugar daddy murders his girlfriend in Mexicali, Baja California The case of Daryela Valdez shocked all of Mexico when it was revealed that the 25-year-old girl was brutally murdered by her sugar daddy, a 70-year-old man. According to reports, she made two complaints about him prior to her death. Daryela Valdez Rocha, 25, was coldly and cruelly murdered by her 70-year-old ex on Sunday, January 15 in Mexicali, Baja California. The man was identified as Honorio ‘N’. It should be noted that the victim had previously filed a complaint for domestic violence but got no support from the authorities.

Daryela Valdez Rocha was barely 25 years old It was reported that the 25-year-old girl was stabbed at least 35 times by her sugar daddy. This happened inside a house located in Mexicali, Baja California. Dr. Raúl González Vaca, who is also director of Semefo, detailed the number of injuries on Daryela's body. The details of the young woman's autopsy showed that 10 of the wounds were on her neck and lacerated vital arteries on both sides. She also had one head injury from an apparent fall and nine hand injuries that appeared to be defensive wounds. Her toxicological test was negative and there was no sexual assault, according to El Blog del Narco.

An argument ended in a cold-blooded murder According to information from the Prosecutor's Office, the relationship between the two was troubled and Daryela had already filed two complaints against Honorio 'N', who is 46 years older than she, for alleged domestic violence. Authorities ignored them for unknown reasons. El Blog del Narco revealed that the couple arrived together at the home where the terrible incident occurred and that they even appeared to be on good terms since they were seen holding hands and hugging. However, once inside the house, all hell broke loose after an arugument that ended with Daryela's murder.

70-year-old Honorio ‘N’ was arrested for Daryela’s femicide SDP Noticias reported that Honorio ‘N’ was arrested for the femicide of 24-year-old Daryela Valdez and on January 16 he appeared before the Prosecutor’s Office. It should be noted that he was arrested with his pants covered in blood and in possession of the alleged murder weapon. It was reported that since his capture, the 70-year-old man has been in unofficial pretrial detention while awaiting a hearing that was scheduled for January 22 at the Center of Justice Río Nuevo Unit.

Daryela’s brother is grieving Daryela’s family, especially her brother Isaac Valdez, said her death is even more painful due to the existence of her two unaddressed complaints against Honorio ‘N’. “Painful due to the fact that there were already previous complaints, records, complaints before the law. I remember from June, the complaints began. Unfortunately this person felt untouchable, that he had a power that did what he did that they couldn’t do anything to him,” said Isaac Valdez according to SDP Newss.