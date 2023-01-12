Pelé’s funeral: Saying goodbye to the best soccer player of all time

Edson Arantes do Nascimento died on December 29 at the age of 82.

Pelé, one of the best soccer players of all time, lost a long battle with cancer.

His legacy will live on forever.

Twenty twenty-two could not have had a worse end than the death of a man who many consider the best soccer player of all time: Edson Arantes do Nascimento, better known as Pelé. He is the only player who has managed to win three World Cups (Sweden ’58, Chile ’62 and Mexico ’70), but how did the Brazilian star die?

According to the Los Angeles Times, O Rei lost a long battle with cancer. Before his death, he was undergoing chemotherapy after the removal of a colon tumor in September 2021. The cause of his death? Multiple organ failure, the result of the progression of colon cancer.

Rest in peace Pelé

Edson Arantes do Nascimento’s family decided that Brazilian soccer player’s funeral, which took place on Tuesday, January 3, would have an open coffin. Pelé’s body was embalmed one day beforehand. The procedure that was performed on him is known as thanatopraxia, which is done to make the deceased person look more lifelike.

It should be noted that, two decades ago, the Brazilian star chose the Ecumenical Necropole Memorial to be his resting place for all eternity. His brother’s remains are already there. This cemetery has been built vertically and it holds the Guinness Record for being the highest in the world, according to infobae. (Filed Under: Pelé’s funeral)