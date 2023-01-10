A huge mistake!

Days after the arrest of Ovidio Guzmán, a Cruz Azul footballer celebrates his son’s birthday with an El Chapo-themed party.

What will happen to Julio César Domínguez’s career? On Saturday, January 7, just days after the arrest of Ovidio Guzmán, the name of Cruz Azul soccer player Julio César Domínguez, better known as Cata Domínguez, went viral on social media after photographs began to circulate of the El Chapo-themed party he organized for his 12-year-old son. According to Record, the young player, who in recent months has been severely criticized for his performance on the field, shared some images of this controversial celebration on social media. For obvious reasons, these images are no longer available. El Chapo was “present” at Cata Domínguez’s son’s party In the images, it is striking that the birthday boy and his guests carry toy long guns and are wearing balaclavas. However, what most sparked people’s anger were the caps worn by the children with the initials JGL (Joaquín Guzmán Loera), as well as the word ‘Chapiza’, as the children of the drug dealer Not only Cata Domínguez is in trouble, since in another image other Cruz Azul players are clearly seen. They are making their debut in Liga MX 2023 when they face Tijuana. The players included Carlos Rodríguez (who participated in the World Cup in Qatar), Erick Lira, Carlos Rotondi, Iván Morales and Alonso Escobosa.

Cata Domínguez apologizes for his El Chapo theme party It did not take long for Cata Domínguez, after the scandal caused by these images, to offer an apology on social media for having organized this El Chapo-themed party for his son: “To public opinion: Through this media, I offer a sincere apology for the images disseminated on my social networks in relation to a children’s party.” “I recognize that these do not contribute to creating a better impression of Mexico and that neither I nor my family promote or justify any type of violence. We are people who promote sport in the new generations, in addition to the values ​​and principles of an exemplary institution, such as the Cruz Azul Soccer Club.” The footballer overlooked one more detail — at this party, he used his team logo.

The Cruz Azul footballer is harshly criticized One of the first to react to these images was the sports journalist Javier Alarcón: “Many soccer players live in a bubble, because they are ignorant and/or unconscious. How do you throw a party with that theme? How do you think of involving your professional team, and then post it on networks? Terrible Cata Domínguez.” For his part, sports writer Paco Villa, who has not hidden his love for this team, said: “The Cata Domínguez thing is indefensible. The League should suspend him. And I don’t understand what he continues to do at the club. If the country thing was already an invitation to emigrate, the theme of the party smashes the exit door.” Meanwhile journalist David Faitelson commented: “The ‘party’ of the son of a soccer player with an organized crime theme is a question of education or lack of education… The lack of preparation, unconsciousness and ignorance go far beyond football… Very unfortunate.”

What will happen to Cata Domínguez’s career? As of the writing of this article, neither the Cruz Azul Soccer Club nor the Liga MX have made an official statement regarding Cata Domínguez organizing the El Chapo-themed party for his 12-year-old son. According to Record, the player could be disaffiliated from his team. Per the 2017 Liga MX Code of Ethics, all players must respect the dignity of other people and refuse to promote discriminatory actions. In Article 7, footballers are urged to remain neutral in any political situation and shy away from actions that favor violence in the country. We will have to wait for the measures that are taken in this regard.