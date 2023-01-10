Chilling photos of the corpse of drug kingpin ‘El Señor de los Cielos’

Photos of drug kingpin ‘El Señor de los Cielos’ corpse have surfaced.

He died while trying to alter his face so he could travel to the US.

The PGR published the photographs Amado Carrillo’s body in his coffin.

Photos of El Señor de los Cielos’s corpse. The stories behind the deaths of the most fearsome drug kingpins arouse curiosity because so many people are fascinated with organized crime and because there is so much secrecy surrounding them. Recently, shocking images of El Señor de los Cielos’ corpse have come to light.

There are many stories based on the life of the so-called El Señor de los Cielos, the most popular is the Telemundo narco series. However, his death remains shrouded in mystery since there are several theories of what happened and it is said that his body was totally unrecognizable.

Who was the Lord of the Skies, or El Señor de los Cielos?

There are people who claim that Amado Carrillo Fuentes did not actually die and that he instead fled to Chile or Argentina, places where he owned property. El Señor de los Cielos is known for having been the leader of the Juárez Cartel and became famous after stealing 12 tons of cocaine from Colombian-born drug trafficker Pablo Escobar Gaviria.

July 4, 1997 is marked as the date of his death. It is said that one day before, Amado Carrillo used the false name of Antonio Flores Montes to enter the Santa Mónica Hospital, located in the exclusive area of ​​Polanco, in Mexico City.