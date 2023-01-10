Chilling photos of the corpse of drug kingpin ‘El Señor de los Cielos’
Photos of drug kingpin 'El Señor de los Cielos' corpse have surfaced. He died while trying to alter his face so he could travel to the US.
Photos of El Señor de los Cielos’s corpse. The stories behind the deaths of the most fearsome drug kingpins arouse curiosity because so many people are fascinated with organized crime and because there is so much secrecy surrounding them. Recently, shocking images of El Señor de los Cielos’ corpse have come to light.
There are many stories based on the life of the so-called El Señor de los Cielos, the most popular is the Telemundo narco series. However, his death remains shrouded in mystery since there are several theories of what happened and it is said that his body was totally unrecognizable.
Who was the Lord of the Skies, or El Señor de los Cielos?
There are people who claim that Amado Carrillo Fuentes did not actually die and that he instead fled to Chile or Argentina, places where he owned property. El Señor de los Cielos is known for having been the leader of the Juárez Cartel and became famous after stealing 12 tons of cocaine from Colombian-born drug trafficker Pablo Escobar Gaviria.
July 4, 1997 is marked as the date of his death. It is said that one day before, Amado Carrillo used the false name of Antonio Flores Montes to enter the Santa Mónica Hospital, located in the exclusive area of Polanco, in Mexico City.
Amado Carrillo Fuentes died in an unusual way
He entered the hospital to undergo liposuction and plastic surgery to make himself unrecognizable in order to evade Mexican and US authorities so that he could continue drug trafficking and increase his power internationally.
Infobae reports Colombian-born surgeon Ricardo Reyes performed the surgery, that it went very wrong. According to his autopsy, the Mexican capo died "due to the residual presence of pharmacological agents of anesthetic type".
Photos of El Señor de los Cielos’ corpse come to light
El Señor de los Cielos was declared dead around 06:00 a.m., in room 407 of the Santa Mónica Hospital. It should be noted that no one was with him at that time, it was not until July 4, 1997 that the drug trafficker’s family confirmed his death. His body was transferred to the García López Funeral Home.
Infobae pointed out that the Mexican capo's face was totally disfigured and the death certificate had been registered under another name, so doubts immediately arose as to whether the body was that of actually Amado Carrillo Fuentes.
The PGR published the images of Amado Carrillo in his coffin
The Attorney General of the Republic (PGR) confiscated the body saying that they were still awaiting the results of the tests that would confirm that it really was El Señor de los Cielos. A week after Carrillo Fuentes’ death, the PGR published a series of photographs of the capo’s body inside a coffin.
In the images it can be seen that Amado Carrillo's face was completely disfigured and unrecognizable. He also had a large mustache which created more doubts since it is assumed he would have had to be clean shaven for surgery. Finally, the body was handed over to his family and buried in a mausoleum with a chapel with a capacity for 50 people, according to infobae.